Deep Dive Into How Punjab Is Turning Into A Hub For Drugs From Other States
Punjab which had been facing an onslaught of drug supplies from Pakistan is turning into a hub for pharmaceutical drugs from other states.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST
Chandigarh: Punjab is turning into a hub for pharmaceutical drugs that are being supplied from other states including Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi, which are being consumed alongside heroin and other contraband substances.
Even as Punjab Police carried out several operations to curb heroin smuggling from across the Pakistani border, which it claimed has reduced the availability of drugs on the ground, the new challenge remains the pharmaceutical drugs being smuggled from other states.
ETV Bharat explores how the drug supply pattern is changing with the supplies from other states and shifts in the misuse of pharmaceutical drugs by addicts.
11.54 Lakh Narcotic Pills and Capsules Seized Since 2025
According to Punjab Police data, 11.54 lakh narcotic pills and capsules have been seized since 2025 from consignments linked to states including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, and Himachal Pradesh. Approximately 80 percent of the pharmaceutical drugs found in Punjab originated from these states and the trend differs from the traditional pattern of heroin smuggling from across the international border from Pakistan.
Seizure of 66.79 Lakh Psychotropic Pills
The scale of the interstate pharmaceutical drug network gets evident from a case that came to light in August 2026. During an operation by a central agency, 66.79 lakh psychotropic tablets were seized from a truck. The seizures included Alprazolam, Tramadol, Nitrazepam, and Clonazepam. According to official information, the "operation was linked to an inter-state pharmaceutical diversion case."
During the investigation, the batch number, date of manufacture, and expiry date were found to have been erased from some packets. Some medicines also bore instructions stating they were not for sale in Punjab or Haryana pointing out that the illegal supply of pharmaceutical drugs was not limited at the local level but involved inter-state networks.
How Extensive Is the Supply Network From Other States?
Officials have said that the seizures of contraband substances made in other states has only corroborated how the drugs are reaching Punjab from these places. In September 2026, 11,640 narcotic capsules and 1,800 tablets were seized during two separate operations in Yamunanagar, Haryana.
Similarly illegal distribution of narcotics in Uttar Pradesh has also come to light. In Lucknow, during September 2026, the police seized narcotic drugs worth approximately rupees one crore including Tramadol capsules, Alprazolam tablets, and codeine-based cough syrup. Officials have noted that these cases "reveal links in the supply chain encompassing stages ranging from the manufacturing and distribution of medicines to wholesale and retail levels."
Use Of Pharmaceutical Drugs In Punjab
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Amandeep Singh, President of the Mohali Chemists Association, said that regulations under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act are strictly followed to curb the illegal sale and misuse of medicines. "Drugs prone to abuse include medicines such as Tramadol and Pregabalin. Authorised licensed chemists are required to maintain records of medical prescriptions and sales transactions for such medicines. Selling prescription drugs without a valid medical prescription is illegal." "To tackle the issue of drug abuse, raising awareness among the youth and families is as important as legal action. We urge parents to monitor their children's behavior and to ensure that individuals struggling with drug abuse receive appropriate treatment and counseling."
According to Dr Priya Arora, a senior resident in the Department of Psychiatry at AIIMS Mohali, they see a diverse range of patients suffering from opioid dependence. "These include patients who use traditional drugs like heroin and opium, as well as those who misuse pharmaceutical medications."
She noted that the specific drug an individual turns to often depends largely on its availability and cost. "When illicit drugs are not easily accessible, some people may switch to pharmaceutical or synthetic drugs. Peer pressure or the influence of acquaintances can also lead some individuals to start using these substances. Medicines like Tramadol and Buprenorphine are used in medical treatment, but their misuse can lead to dependence," said Dr Arora.
Which Medicines Are Being Misused?
According to Consultant Psychiatrist Dr Arshdeep, cases of misuse of medicines used for sleep and anxiety-related problems have come to light.
" Medicines such as Tramadol and Tapentadol are used for pain management. Pregabalin is used for nerve-related pain, whereas benzodiazepine medications like alprazolam and lorazepam are used for sleep and anxiety-related problems. Cases of the misuse of these medicines also come to light. Some substance users turn to them when their preferred drug is unavailable or to alleviate withdrawal symptoms. Regulations regarding the sale and record-keeping of these medicines exist, but compliance and monitoring needs to be further strengthened," said Dr Arshdeep.
How Are Drug Abuse Trends Changing?
Defense expert Ranbir Singh stated that the pattern of drug trafficking and consumption in Punjab is no longer limited to heroin or traditional narcotics. Ranbir said that while attempts to smuggle heroin and other narcotics into Punjab from across the Pakistan border using drones continue to pose a challenge for security agencies, there is a serious concern related to pharmaceutical drugs being supplied from other states.
“Alongside heroin, opium, poppy husk, and poppy straw, the abuse of pharmaceutical drugs is emerging as a challenge. Substances such as Tramadol, Buprenorphine, codeine-based cough syrups, and certain tablets and capsules are being misused for intoxication. Cases of abuse involving medicines like Alprazolam and Diazepam are also coming to light,” said Ranbir.
“Furthermore, cannabis (ganja), charas, hashish, methamphetamine, and injectable drugs are part of the evolving drug landscape in Punjab. The challenge now extends beyond the border to internal supply chains as well. The issue of pharmaceutical drugs being supplied to Punjab from other states within the country is becoming increasingly serious. It is crucial to investigate the supply chains originating from states such as Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi. In many instances, individuals consume more than one type of drug—a practice known as polysubstance use,” said Ranbir.
"Action taken solely at the local level will not suffice to curb the illegal supply of pharmaceutical drugs. Monitoring the entire chain from manufacturing units to distributors, wholesalers, and retailers, all the way to the point of illegal supply along with coordination between the police forces and drug control departments of various states, will be essential."
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