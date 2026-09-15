ETV Bharat / bharat

Deep Dive Into How Punjab Is Turning Into A Hub For Drugs From Other States

Punjab Police, with the local district administration, carries out bulldozer action to demolish a drug smuggler's house under the anti-drug campaign 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' (War Against Drugs) launched by the Punjab government, in Amritsar. ( ANI )

Chandigarh: Punjab is turning into a hub for pharmaceutical drugs that are being supplied from other states including Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi, which are being consumed alongside heroin and other contraband substances.

Even as Punjab Police carried out several operations to curb heroin smuggling from across the Pakistani border, which it claimed has reduced the availability of drugs on the ground, the new challenge remains the pharmaceutical drugs being smuggled from other states.

ETV Bharat explores how the drug supply pattern is changing with the supplies from other states and shifts in the misuse of pharmaceutical drugs by addicts.

11.54 Lakh Narcotic Pills and Capsules Seized Since 2025

According to Punjab Police data, 11.54 lakh narcotic pills and capsules have been seized since 2025 from consignments linked to states including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, and Himachal Pradesh. Approximately 80 percent of the pharmaceutical drugs found in Punjab originated from these states and the trend differs from the traditional pattern of heroin smuggling from across the international border from Pakistan.

Seizure of 66.79 Lakh Psychotropic Pills

The scale of the interstate pharmaceutical drug network gets evident from a case that came to light in August 2026. During an operation by a central agency, 66.79 lakh psychotropic tablets were seized from a truck. The seizures included Alprazolam, Tramadol, Nitrazepam, and Clonazepam. According to official information, the "operation was linked to an inter-state pharmaceutical diversion case."

During the investigation, the batch number, date of manufacture, and expiry date were found to have been erased from some packets. Some medicines also bore instructions stating they were not for sale in Punjab or Haryana pointing out that the illegal supply of pharmaceutical drugs was not limited at the local level but involved inter-state networks.

How ​​Extensive Is the Supply Network From Other States?

Officials have said that the seizures of contraband substances made in other states has only corroborated how the drugs are reaching Punjab from these places. In September 2026, 11,640 narcotic capsules and 1,800 tablets were seized during two separate operations in Yamunanagar, Haryana.

Similarly illegal distribution of narcotics in Uttar Pradesh has also come to light. In Lucknow, during September 2026, the police seized narcotic drugs worth approximately rupees one crore including Tramadol capsules, Alprazolam tablets, and codeine-based cough syrup. Officials have noted that these cases "reveal links in the supply chain encompassing stages ranging from the manufacturing and distribution of medicines to wholesale and retail levels."

Use Of Pharmaceutical Drugs In Punjab