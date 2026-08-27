ETV Bharat / bharat

Deep Disconnect Between Reported Data On Waste Management & Ground Reality Across States: NGT

New Delhi: In the wake of a slew of directives by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to several states over solid and liquid waste management, environmentalists on Wednesday expressed serious concern over the deficiencies the Tribunal found in the reports submitted by respective states, and called for proper waste management.

They hailed the Tribunal's directive and asserted that this could help address the widening gap between reported compliance and actual ground-level outcomes.

Several states are under the Tribunal's scanner over waste management, with Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal the latest to be pulled up. The NGT's recent note raises questions on reliability of reported data on solid and liquid waste management submitted by the states.

The Tribunal is overseeing compliance of all states and Union Territories (UTs) with regulations regarding solid and sewage waste management, as per orders of the Supreme Court (SC).

Environmentalists Demand Accountability

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Prakriti Srivastava, a retired Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer, said, "The NGT's decision of imposing strict monitoring and tracking on states for unreliable waste management data, demanding accountability for clearing traditional dumpsites and sewage treatment, is a welcome step. If implemented, this will enhance administrative transparency, protect public health, and reduce toxic pollution."

Another environmentalist, Anil Gupta, emphasised strict monitoring of waste management by the states and UTs. Referring to the Solid Waste Management Rules, Gupta told ETV Bharat, "The Solid Waste Management Rules are applicable all over the country. All states have to implement these, and their procedures."

"It has been seen that states, while receiving information from urban local bodies (ULBs)... to compile the data and submit it to concerned departments... are not actually verifying the data," he said.

Gupta, who is also a member of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), said, "We have seen visible violations in the disposal of solid waste, like in the case of Delhi-NCR and other northen states. So, a state must enforce the rules and regulation of solid waste management." He said states and UTs must physically verify data before submitting it to the NGT.

'Deep Disconnect Between Numbers On Paper & Ground Reality'

Expressing concern over the matter, environmentalist Tannuja Chauhan asserted that the Tribunal's findings expose a deeply problematic disconnect between the numbers reported on paper and the reality on the ground. "When data on waste generation and management infrastructure is based on unverified information supplied by ULBs, we risk managing an environmental crisis through assumptions rather than facts. This can ultimately prove disastrous at many levels," she told ETV Bharat.

Chauhan further said if we do not accurately know how much waste is being generated, segregated, collected, treated and disposed, then how can we claim to manage it properly and in line with environmental laws. She opined that when ULBs that have no functioning sewage-treatment facilities, and hundreds of millions of litres of raw sewage continue to enter rivers and water bodies, it is a stark failure of implementation at the authorities' end.

"I'm glad NGT has intervened. This should not only be seen as a direction to improve compliance, but a call to fundamentally improve how environmental data is collected, verified and acted upon. It is high time this gets strictly implemented across the country," she said.

Echoing her sentiments, environmentalist B S Vohra said the NGT’s recent observations underscore an urgent need to shift from reported compliance to verified compliance, where government claims are independently validated through ground inspections, geo-tagged evidence, actual capacity utilisation and measurable outcomes.

"The gaps stem from inaccurate or inconsistent reporting, equating installed capacity with actual treatment, inadequate sewer connectivity, under-utilised facilities, fragmented institutional accountability and weak ground-level monitoring. India needs outcome-based verification, independent audits, and not the compliance that exists merely on paper," he told ETV Bharat.