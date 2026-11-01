ETV Bharat / bharat

Deep Depression Intensifies Into Severe Cyclone Murasu; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Coastal Andhra

Amaravati: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Yellow Alert for the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, Murasu (Tamil name for drum), on Sunday.

The system is expected to cross the south coastal areas of the state between Nellore and Narsapur by the morning of November 3, with wind speeds of 100–110 kmph and gusts up to 120 kmph.

"Deep Depression intensified into Cyclonic Storm 'Murasu' over Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal at 11:30 am on November 1," the IMD shared in an X post.

At 5.30 am on Sunday, the system was centred over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, approximately 700 km east-southeast of Chennai, 770 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam and 770 km southeast of Machilipatnam.

Moving west-northwestwards at a speed of 23 kmph, the system is expected to continue in the same direction before approaching the Andhra coast.

The IMD has warned of damage to thatched and kutcha houses, rooftops, power and communication poles, along with the possibility of uprooted trees and damaged plantations.

Extremely Heavy Rainfall Alert

The approaching system is likely to bring heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across several states in southern and eastern India. Coastal Andhra Pradesh is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations on November 2 and 3. Heavy rainfall is also expected at isolated places on November 4, the IMD said.

Rayalaseema may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 2 and 3. Telangana is likely to receive heavy rainfall on November 2, followed by heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 3.

South Odisha is also likely to receive heavy rainfall on November 2, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 3 and 4.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu may receive heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 2 and 3. South Chhattisgarh is also likely to experience heavy rainfall on November 2 and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 3.

Winds May Reach 120 Kmph

The IMD has warned that wind speeds over the west-central Bay of Bengal could reach 100–110 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 120 kmph, from the night of November 2 until the afternoon of November 3.