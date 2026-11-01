Deep Depression Intensifies Into Severe Cyclone Murasu; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Coastal Andhra
It is expected to cross the south coastal areas between Nellore and Narsapur by the morning of November 3, with wind speeds of 100–110 kmph.
Published : November 1, 2026 at 1:37 PM IST
Amaravati: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Yellow Alert for the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, Murasu (Tamil name for drum), on Sunday.
The system is expected to cross the south coastal areas of the state between Nellore and Narsapur by the morning of November 3, with wind speeds of 100–110 kmph and gusts up to 120 kmph.
"Deep Depression intensified into Cyclonic Storm 'Murasu' over Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal at 11:30 am on November 1," the IMD shared in an X post.
At 5.30 am on Sunday, the system was centred over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, approximately 700 km east-southeast of Chennai, 770 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam and 770 km southeast of Machilipatnam.
Deep Depression intensified into Cyclonic Storm “Murasu” over Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal at 1130 Hrs IST of today, the 01 Nov 2026 https://t.co/MES1ojRza5— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 1, 2026
Moving west-northwestwards at a speed of 23 kmph, the system is expected to continue in the same direction before approaching the Andhra coast.
The IMD has warned of damage to thatched and kutcha houses, rooftops, power and communication poles, along with the possibility of uprooted trees and damaged plantations.
Extremely Heavy Rainfall Alert
The approaching system is likely to bring heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across several states in southern and eastern India. Coastal Andhra Pradesh is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations on November 2 and 3. Heavy rainfall is also expected at isolated places on November 4, the IMD said.
Rayalaseema may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 2 and 3. Telangana is likely to receive heavy rainfall on November 2, followed by heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 3.
South Odisha is also likely to receive heavy rainfall on November 2, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 3 and 4.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu may receive heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 2 and 3. South Chhattisgarh is also likely to experience heavy rainfall on November 2 and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 3.
The Deep Depression over Southeast & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with speed of 20 kmph during past 3 hours, and lay centered at 0830 hours IST of today, the 01st November, 2026 over Southwest & adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal, near Latitude 11.8°N and Longitude 85.9°E, about 630 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 710 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 710 km east-southeast of Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), 710 km southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 750 km east-southeast of Ongole (Andhra Pradesh). It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal during next 6 hours and into a Severe Cyclonic Storm over Westcentral Bay of Bengal on 2nd November. Continuing to move west-northwestwards, it is very likely to cross south Andhra Pradesh coast as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed of 100 to 110 kmph gusting 120kmph between Nellore and Narsapur by morning of 3rd November 2026.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 1, 2026
Winds May Reach 120 Kmph
The IMD has warned that wind speeds over the west-central Bay of Bengal could reach 100–110 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 120 kmph, from the night of November 2 until the afternoon of November 3.
Similar wind conditions are expected along the Andhra Pradesh coast during this period. Squally weather is also likely along the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast. Sea conditions are expected to become high to very high over parts of the west-central Bay of Bengal and along the Andhra Pradesh coast, making fishing and movement of small vessels unsafe.
Advice for Fishermen
The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the southeast Bay of Bengal on November 1 and 2, and the southwest Bay of Bengal until the morning of November 4.
Fishing activities have also been restricted along the Andhra Pradesh coast from the morning of November 2 until the afternoon of November 4.
Similar warnings have been issued for the west-central Bay of Bengal, north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast and south Odisha coast.
Flooding, Devastation Likely
The met department has warned of localised flooding, waterlogging in low-lying areas, disruption of road and rail traffic, and riverine and coastal flooding. Landslides are also possible in hilly areas.
Strong winds may damage vulnerable houses, uproot trees and affect standing crops, particularly banana, papaya and coconut plantations.
The Depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with speed of 23 kmph during past 6 hours, intensified into a deep Depression and lay centered at 0530 hours IST of today, the 01st November, 2026 over Southeast & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal, near Latitude 11.5°N and Longitude 86.4°E, about 700 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 770 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 770 km southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 810 km east-southeast of Ongole (Andhra Pradesh). It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal during next 6 hours and into a Severe Cyclonic Storm over Westcentral Bay of Bengal on 2nd November. Continuing to move west-northwestwards, it is very likely to cross south Andhra Pradesh coast as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed of 100 to 110 kmph gusting 120kmph between Nellore and Narsapur by morning of 3rd November 2026.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 1, 2026
The IMD has advised authorities to suspend fishing operations, shift residents of vulnerable coastal settlements to safer locations and regulate road and rail traffic wherever necessary. People in affected areas have been advised to remain indoors, avoid vulnerable structures and follow official weather advisories.
Very severe cyclonic storm Arnab crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast near Narsapur in the early hours of October 28, with the maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph.
It claimed seven lives and caused widespread damage to crops, roads, electricity and telecom infrastructure in the coastal districts. Crops over thousands of acres were damaged in the cyclone, while hundreds of electricity poles and trees were uprooted.
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