Deep Depression In The Bay Of Bengal Won't Strengthen Into Cyclone, Says IMD

Chennai: Amid a weather alert for parts of Tamil Nadu and Poducherry, the Indian Meteorological Department on Wednesday said that the severe depression formed in the Bay of Bengal will not strengthen into a low depression and will soon cross the coast.

The northeast monsoon is intensifying in Tamil Nadu due to which most of the areas have received continuous heavy rains, and red, orange and yellow alerts have been issued for several districts depending on the rainfall.

The Southern Meteorological Department issued a press release saying a low pressure area formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal at 5:30 am on October 21 and remained in the same area as a deep depression at 8:30 am.

The IMD said this depression will move in a west-northwesterly direction and will strengthen into a low pressure area over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal today (22-10-2025) off the coasts of North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and South Andhra Pradesh.

This depression may move further towards the west-northwesterly direction towards the coasts of North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and South Andhra Pradesh in the next 12 hours and strengthen further, it added.

Similarly, the deep depression that prevailed over the southeast Arabian Sea yesterday (21-10-2025) is still present in the same areas. “Today It is likely to move slowly westwards at 5.30 am and strengthen into a depression during the next 24 hours,” the IMD said.

According to the IMD, the depression over the Bay of Bengal is unlikely to strengthen into a cyclonic storm and will move westwards and cross the coast during the next 24 hours. Similarly, the depression over the Arabian Sea is also unlikely to strengthen into a cyclonic storm or a cyclonic storm.

Due to this depression, the maximum rainfall recorded today was 25 cm in Periya Kalapettai, Puducherry, 21 cm in Puducherry, 19 cm in Bacoor, and 19 cm each in Vanur and Cuddalore.

