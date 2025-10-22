Deep Depression In The Bay Of Bengal Won't Strengthen Into Cyclone, Says IMD
An IMD spokesperson said that the deep depression will soon move westwards and cross the coast during the next 24 hours.
Published : October 22, 2025 at 4:26 PM IST
Chennai: Amid a weather alert for parts of Tamil Nadu and Poducherry, the Indian Meteorological Department on Wednesday said that the severe depression formed in the Bay of Bengal will not strengthen into a low depression and will soon cross the coast.
The northeast monsoon is intensifying in Tamil Nadu due to which most of the areas have received continuous heavy rains, and red, orange and yellow alerts have been issued for several districts depending on the rainfall.
The Southern Meteorological Department issued a press release saying a low pressure area formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal at 5:30 am on October 21 and remained in the same area as a deep depression at 8:30 am.
The IMD said this depression will move in a west-northwesterly direction and will strengthen into a low pressure area over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal today (22-10-2025) off the coasts of North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and South Andhra Pradesh.
This depression may move further towards the west-northwesterly direction towards the coasts of North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and South Andhra Pradesh in the next 12 hours and strengthen further, it added.
Similarly, the deep depression that prevailed over the southeast Arabian Sea yesterday (21-10-2025) is still present in the same areas. “Today It is likely to move slowly westwards at 5.30 am and strengthen into a depression during the next 24 hours,” the IMD said.
According to the IMD, the depression over the Bay of Bengal is unlikely to strengthen into a cyclonic storm and will move westwards and cross the coast during the next 24 hours. Similarly, the depression over the Arabian Sea is also unlikely to strengthen into a cyclonic storm or a cyclonic storm.
Due to this depression, the maximum rainfall recorded today was 25 cm in Periya Kalapettai, Puducherry, 21 cm in Puducherry, 19 cm in Bacoor, and 19 cm each in Vanur and Cuddalore.
Heavy Rains In Tamil Nadu And Relief Work
Since the onset of the northeast monsoon in Tamil Nadu on the 16th of October, widespread rain has been recorded across Tamil Nadu. The IMD said that the low-pressure will pass over the coasts of North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and South Andhra Pradesh in the next 24 hours.
Heavy rain is likely to occur in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram and Ranipet districts on Thursday due to the weather pattern. It has been reported that there will be heavy rain in Cuddalore, Chengalpattu and Villupuram districts the day after tomorrow (October 24).
In view of the heavy rain forecast, the Greater Chennai Corporation has kept men and machinary on standby to meet any emergency situation. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin personally inspected the dredging of rainwater drainage and canals at midnight. He also directed the officials to be ready to meet any eventuality.
Speaking to reporters, Stalin said, "We have been directly on the ground since 4 am to inspect the damage caused by the rain. Food has been kept ready in the camps. We are conducting inspections based on complaints received on social media. I myself went to the Chennai Corporation control room. After hearing some complaints there, I will come to those areas myself”.
He said that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has sent ministers to inspect the damage caused by the rain in the affected areas. “The Chief Minister has spoken to the District Collector. We are alert and on alert regarding the damage caused by the rain in all parts of Chennai."
Additionally, relief food has been provided to 1,46,950 people living in low-lying areas including Perambur and Saidapet in Chennai on behalf of the Corporation. Officials said that in other districts of Tamil Nadu, the respective district ministers or ministers in charge are actively monitoring the situation and ensuring that those in low-lying areas are accommodated in safe places.
How to contact the control center?
The control center is operational 24 hours a day. People can register complaints about the damage caused by the rain in their area by calling the helpline number 1913.
In view of the northeast monsoon, 22,000 people, including officers, engineers, employees, sanitation workers, and 2,149 field workers through the Chennai Drinking Water Board, are engaged in relief work in the Greater Chennai Corporation.
