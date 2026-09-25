ETV Bharat / bharat

Deendayal Upadhyay An Inspiring Example Of Selfless Service To Nation: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party National President Nitin Nabin pays floral tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on his birth anniversary as Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma looks on at the Chief Minister's residence in Jaipur, Friday, September 25, 2026. ( IANS )

By PTI 3 Min Read

New Delhi: BJP leaders and workers on Friday paid floral tribute to party ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay on his birth anniversary at the party headquarters here and recalled his philosophy of integral humanism and Antyodaya. The party described him as an inspiring example of selfless service to the nation. Born in Mathura, Upadhyay was a key organisational functionary of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which later gave rise to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The leaders and workers offered flowers to his idol here amid slogans of "Deendayal Upadhyay Amar Rahe", "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai". Union ministers and several BJP leaders also took to X to recall Upadhyay's contributions and laud his philosophy of integral humanism and Antyodaya. In a post on X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah described the RSS functionary as a "great nation-server", the pioneer of 'Antyodaya' and integral humanism, and said his ideas will continue to guide the country towards national service and public welfare. "On the birth anniversary of the great nation-server, the revered Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay ji, the pioneer of 'Antyodaya' and integral humanism, I offer millions of salutations to him," Shah said. "Deendayal ji viewed politics not as a means to attain power, but as an instrument for national service and the upliftment of the last person in society," he said. Shah said that through the 'Rashtradharma' and 'Panchjanya' publications, Upadhyay gave voice to national thought and raised issues of national unity through numerous movements. "Pandit ji's ideas will forever continue to guide us like the Pole Star in the direction of national service and public welfare," he said.