ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan: Deeg Police Arrest 55 In A Crackdown On Cyber Criminals

Deeg: A drive against cyber criminals on Wednesday, as part of the Operation Mule Hunt that was launched on April 1, led to the arrest of 55 alleged cyber criminals, against whom, in 17 cases have since been registered.

Sources said the police recovered 56 Android mobile phones, 67 fake SIM cards, 17 ATM cards, 11 bank passbooks along with seven cheque books during the operation. The Police have also identified 27 suspicious bank accounts that are now being probed.

Deeg’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Sharan Gopinath disclosed that teams formed at the police station level took prompt action in various cyber fraud cases to arrest the criminals. He added that technical analysis of the seized mobile phones and SIM cards has revealed that 91 complaints had already been filed on the National Cyber ​​Crime Portal, against those using these SIM cards. “The investigation also revealed that the accused had committed fraud of approximately Rs 3,10,14,546,” he said.

Investigations have revealed that the accused used fake SIM cards in stolen or looted mobile phones to pose as acquaintances and demand money through WhatsApp calls. Furthermore, they used methods like sextortion, fraudulent job offers like packing pencils at a prominent company, fraudulent purchases of old coins and currency notes, registration through fake advertisements on social media and advance collection of taxes, to cheat the victims.

Sources added that the proceeds from these fraudulent activities were immediately transferred to Google Pay, Phone Pay or bank accounts obtained on commission, to conceal the identity of the main accused.