ETV Bharat / bharat

Dedicated Freight Corridor Records 48% Surge In Train Operations In 2024-25: Railway Board CEO

New Delhi: Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL), which manages around 2,750 km long Eastern and Western corridors, saw a 48% surge in freight train operations in FY 2024-25, moving 1 tonne of goods over a cumulative distance of nearly 11.5 million km.

Satish Kumar, Railway Board's chief executive officer and chairman, shared this information while participating in the 20th Foundation Day of DFCCIL at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Friday. The Corporation maintained that in the last financial year, it operated over 381 freight trains per day on average, highlighting its operational efficiency.

Senior DFCCIL officials said that India's total logistics cost is estimated at around Rs 24 lakh crore, and DFCCIL's transformative impact has been instrumental in reducing logistics costs from 14 per cent of GDP to approximately 8-9 per cent.

"A total of 1,39,302 trains were successfully operated during the review period, a testament to the organisation's growing reliability and operational capability," a press note from the DFCCIL said.

It added, "The Gross Tonne Kilometre (GTKM) reached 20,02,271 million, while the Net Tonne Kilometre (NTKM) stood at 11,49,79 million, indicating continuous improvement in network productivity."