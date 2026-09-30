Decreasing Family Size With More Elders A Matter of Concern For Punjab
India's Sample Registration Report for 2024 puts Punjab's Total Fertility Rate at 1.4, whereas a balanced TFR or replacement rate is considered to be 2.1.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 5:48 PM IST
Chandigarh: There is an undercurrent discernable in Punjab's social structure that has the brows of the state's leading experts furrowed. The state's demography is undergoing a change, with families getting smaller and the elderly dominating the structure.
The 2024 Sample Registration Report (SRS), released on May 20 by the Office of the Registrar General & Census Commissioner of India, puts a figure to this worrying trend: At 1.4, the state's Total Fertility Rate (TFR) is far lower than neighbouring Haryana (1.9) and Himachal Pradesh (1.5). Compare this to India's average TFR at 1.9, with states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh at the higher end.
The TFR or average rate of birth of children tells how many children a woman is having on an average. Worldwide, 2.1 is considered to be the balanced TFR or replacement rate, which keeps a population at around the same level over a long period. Punjab's 1.4 TFR is not only much lower than the Indian average of 1.9, but is also below the replacement level of 2.1. It also shows that the number of children is decreasing in Punjab's families, compared to previous generations.
An Ageing Population
According to the previous SRS Report (from 2023), the share of people above 60 years of age in Haryana was only 8.5 per cent, compared to the national average of 9.7 per cent. But in Punjab, it was 11.6 per cent, the fourth highest in the country. On the other hand, the share of children aged 0-4 according to SRS 2024, is only 6 per cent in Punjab, compared to 6.3 per cent in Himachal and 8.1 per cent in Haryana, while the national average is 7.9 per cent.
Older population reports indicate that declining fertility rate isn't a new trend in Punjab. Data from the 2019-21 National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-5 shows the state’s TFR was 1.6, which fell to 1.4 in the 2024 SRS Report.
The NFHS-6 data for 2023-24 puts the state's population under the age of five at just 6.1 per cent, down from 6.5 per cent in the NFHS-5. The population under the age of 15 has also come down from 22 per cent to 21.4 per cent. On the contrary, the share of the population aged 60 years and above has increased from 13.7 per cent to 14.4 per cent.
District-Wise Fall In Number Of Children
In 2011, the number of children in the age group of 0-6 years in Punjab was 30.76 lakh or 11.09 per cent of the population. In 2001, it was 13 per cent. The 2011 data shows that at the district level, this share was 10.91 per cent in Barnala, 11.2 per cent in Jalandhar and 11.9 per cent in Ludhiana, while in Moga, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Bathinda and Patiala, this share was around 12.2-12.3 per cent.
Sangrur recorded a share of children aged 0-6 years at 12.8 per cent, Gurdaspur at 12.9 per cent, Muktsar at 13.1 per cent and Amritsar at 13.2 per cent. In Ferozepur, it was 14.5 per cent, and in Mansa, 13.7 per cent.
Poisoned Bodies
Environmental sociologist L R Budanian described this as a worrying trend. Pointing out that Punjab has the highest per hectare use of chemical fertilisers, followed by Haryana, he said, "We are poisoning our bodies through our food, due to which new diseases are emerging." He added that the present lifestyle has become limited to airconditioned rooms, cars and motorcycles.
“We have drifted far away from nature, which is the biggest mantra for being happy and healthy,” he said, adding that since 1990, there has been an almost 50 per cent increase in heart attack cases in Punjab.
“The Malwa region has become a 'cancer belt'. The biggest proof of this is the 'cancer train' going to Bikaner. When the head of a family dies of such a disease, the entire family gets destroyed, including children's education and cultivation,” he said.
“In 2001, Punjab's TFR was between 2.2 and 2.3, which is considered close to ideal. At the time, IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation) centres were few and far between. Today, they are everywhere. This shows that the people's capacity to have children naturally is decreasing,” he said.
No Longer 'Hum Do, Humare Do'
Former Civil Surgeon with the Punjab Health Department, Dr Daler Singh Multani, said maintaining a stable population in any society requires a TFR of 2.1, which was popularised by the policy slogan ‘Hum Do, Humare Do’. This means that on average in Punjab, a couple is not even having two children.
Dr Multani feels that economic, social and policy factors are largely responsible for this decline. “Punjab is a predominantly agricultural economy, where the lack of improvement in the agricultural sector has kept people worried about the future, due to which they consciously limit their families to few children. Also, people of Punjab have adopted family planning policies early,” he said.
He added that factors like unbalanced diet, increasing influence of drugs, and mobile tower radiations, are adversely affecting the human physiology. Serious lifestyle-related diseases have also increased alarmingly in Punjab. He said the state is now No 1 in high blood pressure patients and No 2 in diabetes.
“All these health, economic and social factors are reducing human physiological capacity, which is having a profound impact on the population and stability of the coming generation of Punjab,” Dr Multani said.
Prosperity & Demographic Change
Vinod Chaudhary, Chairperson of Department of Sociology at Panjab University, Chandigarh, feels the biggest reason behind the decline in fertility rate is prosperity. “As a society develops, especially when it prospers economically, education expands, awareness about employment and health increases, people voluntarily prefer to have fewer children. Growing understanding of nutrition also plays a role in this. In Sociology, this is called a 'demographic change'. However, this change has happened very rapidly in Punjab, due to which it is now becoming a matter of concern,” he said.
“Due to unemployment, young people are getting married late, or in many cases, not getting married at all. As the age of marriage rises, the time available for having children decreases. Due to economic insecurity, people also want to keep the family small, as the expenditure on raising and educating children is continuously increasing,” Chaudhary said.
He added that a large number of youth from the state also go abroad, with many of them not returning. This is also affecting the state's demographic structure. He further said that if in future Punjab's total population is seen to increase, migrants coming from other states may also have a role in it, which, he said, will create a separate challenge.
Positive Side Of Falling TFR
According to Chaudhary, with increase in the level of education among women, there has also been a change in the thinking about family size. Increased awareness about health and nutrition plays a role in this. The decline in discrimination between boys and girls also affects decisions related to the number of children in families. These are positive changes from a social viewpoint, but also have an impact on the fertility rate.
He said, “The share of the elderly in Punjab's population is increasing rapidly. If the share of people of the working age falls, it may have an impact on the labour force, employment and economic activities. Along with this, the pressure on social security facilities like health services and pensions may increase, while the share of tax payers may decrease."
Budanian took a sharp dig at successive state governments, saying, "Political parties are limited to distributing facilities like free electricity or free bus travel. No government or party has a concrete 'roadmap' to save the youth, race and existence of Punjab."
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