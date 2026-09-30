ETV Bharat / bharat

Decreasing Family Size With More Elders A Matter of Concern For Punjab

Chandigarh: There is an undercurrent discernable in Punjab's social structure that has the brows of the state's leading experts furrowed. The state's demography is undergoing a change, with families getting smaller and the elderly dominating the structure.

The 2024 Sample Registration Report (SRS), released on May 20 by the Office of the Registrar General & Census Commissioner of India, puts a figure to this worrying trend: At 1.4, the state's Total Fertility Rate (TFR) is far lower than neighbouring Haryana (1.9) and Himachal Pradesh (1.5). Compare this to India's average TFR at 1.9, with states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh at the higher end.

The TFR or average rate of birth of children tells how many children a woman is having on an average. Worldwide, 2.1 is considered to be the balanced TFR or replacement rate, which keeps a population at around the same level over a long period. Punjab's 1.4 TFR is not only much lower than the Indian average of 1.9, but is also below the replacement level of 2.1. It also shows that the number of children is decreasing in Punjab's families, compared to previous generations.

An Ageing Population

According to the previous SRS Report (from 2023), the share of people above 60 years of age in Haryana was only 8.5 per cent, compared to the national average of 9.7 per cent. But in Punjab, it was 11.6 per cent, the fourth highest in the country. On the other hand, the share of children aged 0-4 according to SRS 2024, is only 6 per cent in Punjab, compared to 6.3 per cent in Himachal and 8.1 per cent in Haryana, while the national average is 7.9 per cent.

Older population reports indicate that declining fertility rate isn't a new trend in Punjab. Data from the 2019-21 National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-5 shows the state’s TFR was 1.6, which fell to 1.4 in the 2024 SRS Report.

The NFHS-6 data for 2023-24 puts the state's population under the age of five at just 6.1 per cent, down from 6.5 per cent in the NFHS-5. The population under the age of 15 has also come down from 22 per cent to 21.4 per cent. On the contrary, the share of the population aged 60 years and above has increased from 13.7 per cent to 14.4 per cent.

District-Wise Fall In Number Of Children

In 2011, the number of children in the age group of 0-6 years in Punjab was 30.76 lakh or 11.09 per cent of the population. In 2001, it was 13 per cent. The 2011 data shows that at the district level, this share was 10.91 per cent in Barnala, 11.2 per cent in Jalandhar and 11.9 per cent in Ludhiana, while in Moga, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Bathinda and Patiala, this share was around 12.2-12.3 per cent.

Sangrur recorded a share of children aged 0-6 years at 12.8 per cent, Gurdaspur at 12.9 per cent, Muktsar at 13.1 per cent and Amritsar at 13.2 per cent. In Ferozepur, it was 14.5 per cent, and in Mansa, 13.7 per cent.

Poisoned Bodies

Environmental sociologist L R Budanian described this as a worrying trend. Pointing out that Punjab has the highest per hectare use of chemical fertilisers, followed by Haryana, he said, "We are poisoning our bodies through our food, due to which new diseases are emerging." He added that the present lifestyle has become limited to airconditioned rooms, cars and motorcycles.

“We have drifted far away from nature, which is the biggest mantra for being happy and healthy,” he said, adding that since 1990, there has been an almost 50 per cent increase in heart attack cases in Punjab.

“The Malwa region has become a 'cancer belt'. The biggest proof of this is the 'cancer train' going to Bikaner. When the head of a family dies of such a disease, the entire family gets destroyed, including children's education and cultivation,” he said.