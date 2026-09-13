ETV Bharat / bharat

Decolonisation Of Knowledge Means Presenting Authentic History From An Indian Perspective: Shah

Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the true decolonisation of India's history and knowledge is not merely erasing the past, but presenting the truth in an authentic manner from an Indian perspective.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the 'Ganesh Gyanarthi' exhibition at the Asiatic Society of Mumbai, Shah said knowledge should remain free from ideological constraints and be allowed to develop without restrictions.

"True knowledge is never held hostage by an ideology. Knowledge itself is an ideology. If you bind it in any way, you change the very meaning of knowledge. Knowledge should be free and uninhibited, and its declaration should also be free and uninhibited," he said.

Shah said the country's knowledge, history, traditions, languages, manuscripts and archives must be preserved and taken to people across the world.

"Indian knowledge had for a long time been interpreted through a colonial perspective that contributed to creating an inferiority complex, and institutions like the Asiatic Society would help preserve and use it for the welfare of the nation and the world," he added.

According to Shah, the British had intertwined knowledge and power, and the task now is to free knowledge from that framework. "Today, we are moving forward to liberate knowledge from that and towards decolonisation," he added.

He said a nation could not survive for long, irrespective of its power, if it fails to protect its memory, history, traditions, culture, languages and archives. "But a nation which protects its memory, history, traditions, culture, archives, languages and grammar cannot be enslaved, no matter how many years it remains under foreign rule. India is an example of this," he added.

The minister said that despite repeated attempts to destroy India's knowledge traditions, the knowledge embedded in people's memory and oral traditions could not be eliminated. "They could burn the library of Nalanda... but they could not destroy the knowledge that had become embedded in people's minds through memory and oral traditions," he stated.

Shah said the discipline of Indology brought together subjects including history, archaeology, linguistics, philosophy, literature, religion, grammar, anthropology, epigraphy and numismatics.

However, he said Indian knowledge had for a long time been interpreted through a colonial perspective. "Indian knowledge was not being written in India's own voice but from a colonial perspective, which contributed to creating an inferiority complex among Indians and weakening their confidence," he noted.