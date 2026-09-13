Decolonisation Of Knowledge Means Presenting Authentic History From An Indian Perspective: Shah
Addressing an exhibition at the Asiatic Society in Mumbai, he said knowledge should remain free from ideological constraints and be allowed to develop without restrictions.
Published : September 13, 2026 at 1:51 PM IST|
Updated : September 13, 2026 at 2:27 PM IST
Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the true decolonisation of India's history and knowledge is not merely erasing the past, but presenting the truth in an authentic manner from an Indian perspective.
Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the 'Ganesh Gyanarthi' exhibition at the Asiatic Society of Mumbai, Shah said knowledge should remain free from ideological constraints and be allowed to develop without restrictions.
"True knowledge is never held hostage by an ideology. Knowledge itself is an ideology. If you bind it in any way, you change the very meaning of knowledge. Knowledge should be free and uninhibited, and its declaration should also be free and uninhibited," he said.
Shah said the country's knowledge, history, traditions, languages, manuscripts and archives must be preserved and taken to people across the world.
"Indian knowledge had for a long time been interpreted through a colonial perspective that contributed to creating an inferiority complex, and institutions like the Asiatic Society would help preserve and use it for the welfare of the nation and the world," he added.
According to Shah, the British had intertwined knowledge and power, and the task now is to free knowledge from that framework. "Today, we are moving forward to liberate knowledge from that and towards decolonisation," he added.
He said a nation could not survive for long, irrespective of its power, if it fails to protect its memory, history, traditions, culture, languages and archives. "But a nation which protects its memory, history, traditions, culture, archives, languages and grammar cannot be enslaved, no matter how many years it remains under foreign rule. India is an example of this," he added.
The minister said that despite repeated attempts to destroy India's knowledge traditions, the knowledge embedded in people's memory and oral traditions could not be eliminated. "They could burn the library of Nalanda... but they could not destroy the knowledge that had become embedded in people's minds through memory and oral traditions," he stated.
Shah said the discipline of Indology brought together subjects including history, archaeology, linguistics, philosophy, literature, religion, grammar, anthropology, epigraphy and numismatics.
However, he said Indian knowledge had for a long time been interpreted through a colonial perspective. "Indian knowledge was not being written in India's own voice but from a colonial perspective, which contributed to creating an inferiority complex among Indians and weakening their confidence," he noted.
Shah said the objective of studying Indian society during the colonial period was not the welfare of the world, but to understand the country's systems and facilitate long-term rule.
But the situation had changed after Independence, and the knowledge preserved by institutions such as the Asiatic Society would now be used for the welfare of the country and the world, he said.
Shah directed the newly-elected committee of the Asiatic Society, headed by BJP leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, to expand access to its vast repository and suggested that scholars from Maharashtra and across the country be identified and brought to the Society to research it.
Expressing best wishes to the new committee, he urged it to take forward the Indian knowledge tradition and use Indology for the welfare of the world.
Calling for digitisation of the over two-century-old Society's holdings and their electronic sharing with libraries and similar institutions across the country, he proposed creation of a common platform connecting institutions and libraries preserving India's heritage, with the Society playing a leading role.
Shah also stressed identifying manuscripts and ancestral documents lying in homes in villages across Maharashtra and bringing them into the ambit of the Gyan Bharatam National Manuscript Mission. "There is immense knowledge contained in these manuscripts. Research needs to be conducted on them. They can provide great strength for taking the country forward," he added.
He believes manuscripts could contain knowledge to enrich India's economic and strategic progress. Referring to the vast collections of the Asiatic Society, including illustrated copies of the Mahabharata, the Jain Kalpasutra and Buddhist texts, he said such material should be made accessible to students and researchers across the country.
Shah had requested Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis not only to facilitate the use of the library but also to strengthen the Asiatic Society. "Institutions preserving knowledge in villages, cities and states should ultimately be connected with the Asiatic Society of Mumbai to create a common repository accessible to students and researchers," he opined.
He said he came to the Society not merely as a Union Home Minister but as a participant in the movement to take the Indian knowledge tradition forward for thousands of years. "I have come here as a campaigner for taking the Indian knowledge tradition forward for thousands of years," he said.
Set up in 1804, the Asiatic Society of Mumbai is one of the oldest non-governmental institutions in the city, aimed to encourage the study of research in language, philosophy, arts and natural and social sciences in relation to Asia in general and India, in particular.
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