Decline In Maternal Mortality Rate A Success Story Of India: MoS Health Anupriya Patel

Union MoS Anupriya Patel speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The government has taken various initiatives to bring down the maternal mortality rate, and it is one of the success stories of India, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel said on Tuesday. Replying to supplementaries during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, she said, "The decline in maternal mortality rate is one of the success stories of India".

Patel listed out the initiatives taken by the government under different programmes, including the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA), to provide care to pregnant women.

"So, the impact of these interventions has been that today, India's rate of decline of MMR (maternal mortality rate) has surpassed the global rate of decline. While our rate of decline is 86 per cent, that of the global decline is only 48 per cent," she said.

According to the sample registration system 2021-23, maternal mortality in India has come down from 130 per lakh live births to 88 per lakh live births, the minister noted.