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Declare Cancer 'Notifiable Disease' For Early Detection: Supreme Court Tells States

In the plea, Srivastava highlighted the failure of the Union health ministry and the states to declare cancer a notifiable disease across India.

Declare Cancer 'Notifiable Disease' For Early Detection: Supreme Court Tells States
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By Sumit Saxena

Published : August 11, 2026 at 6:14 PM IST

2 Min Read
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New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the 19 states and union territories (UTs) to declare cancer a "notifiable disease" to ensure early detection and proper care of patients.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana passed the direction after it was informed that 17 of the 36 states and UTs have so far notified cancer as a "notified disease" against the backdrop of recommendations made in a parliamentary standing committee report.

In December last year, the apex court sought responses from the Centre and all states and UTs on a PIL filed by renowned doctor Anurag Srivastava. The plea sought a direction to declare cancer a "notifiable disease" across the country to ensure early detection and proper care of patients.

Today, the bench stressed the need for a uniform policy while asking the Centre "why it was not issuing some mandatory guidelines for all states/UTs".

Centre's counsel submitted that health is a state subject. The bench was informed that only 17 states have 'notified' the disease.

After hearing submissions, the bench said, "We direct remaining states/UTs to consider the above-stated recommendations and take appropriate decisions. Compliance affidavits have to be filed."

In the plea, Srivastava highlighted the failure of the Union health ministry and the states to declare cancer a notifiable disease across India. The plea stated that the absence of mandatory reporting has led to fragmented data, poor surveillance and a "policy paralysis" in addressing India's growing cancer epidemic.

The petition urged the apex court to direct authorities to declare cancer a notifiable disease nationwide, and to establish a unified, real-time digital cancer registry akin to the CoWIN platform used during the COVID-19 pandemic.

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TAGGED:

SUPREME COURT
DOCTOR ANURAG SRIVASTAVA
NOTIFIABLE DISEASE
CANCER
CANCER NOTIFIABLE DISEASE

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