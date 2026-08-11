Declare Cancer 'Notifiable Disease' For Early Detection: Supreme Court Tells States
In the plea, Srivastava highlighted the failure of the Union health ministry and the states to declare cancer a notifiable disease across India.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 11, 2026 at 6:14 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the 19 states and union territories (UTs) to declare cancer a "notifiable disease" to ensure early detection and proper care of patients.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana passed the direction after it was informed that 17 of the 36 states and UTs have so far notified cancer as a "notified disease" against the backdrop of recommendations made in a parliamentary standing committee report.
In December last year, the apex court sought responses from the Centre and all states and UTs on a PIL filed by renowned doctor Anurag Srivastava. The plea sought a direction to declare cancer a "notifiable disease" across the country to ensure early detection and proper care of patients.
Today, the bench stressed the need for a uniform policy while asking the Centre "why it was not issuing some mandatory guidelines for all states/UTs".
Centre's counsel submitted that health is a state subject. The bench was informed that only 17 states have 'notified' the disease.
After hearing submissions, the bench said, "We direct remaining states/UTs to consider the above-stated recommendations and take appropriate decisions. Compliance affidavits have to be filed."
In the plea, Srivastava highlighted the failure of the Union health ministry and the states to declare cancer a notifiable disease across India. The plea stated that the absence of mandatory reporting has led to fragmented data, poor surveillance and a "policy paralysis" in addressing India's growing cancer epidemic.
The petition urged the apex court to direct authorities to declare cancer a notifiable disease nationwide, and to establish a unified, real-time digital cancer registry akin to the CoWIN platform used during the COVID-19 pandemic.
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