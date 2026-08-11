ETV Bharat / bharat

Declare Cancer 'Notifiable Disease' For Early Detection: Supreme Court Tells States

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the 19 states and union territories (UTs) to declare cancer a "notifiable disease" to ensure early detection and proper care of patients.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana passed the direction after it was informed that 17 of the 36 states and UTs have so far notified cancer as a "notified disease" against the backdrop of recommendations made in a parliamentary standing committee report.

In December last year, the apex court sought responses from the Centre and all states and UTs on a PIL filed by renowned doctor Anurag Srivastava. The plea sought a direction to declare cancer a "notifiable disease" across the country to ensure early detection and proper care of patients.

Today, the bench stressed the need for a uniform policy while asking the Centre "why it was not issuing some mandatory guidelines for all states/UTs".