'Decisions On Russian Oil Imports Taken By Buyers': Goyal Says Trade Deal Doesn't Dictate Energy Choices

New Delhi: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday clarified that India's purchase of Russian oil is "decided independently by domestic buyers" and is not influenced by the India-US interim trade agreement.

Goyal noted that the trade deal does not determine what India buys or from whom. He added that decisions related to crude oil, LNG or LPG imports are taken by buyers based on India's strategic interests, including the need to diversify energy sources. "The buying of crude oil, LNG or LPG from the US is in India's strategic interest as we diversify sources. But the decisions are taken by the buyers themselves. The trade deal does not decide who will buy what and from where," he said to ANI.

Goyal explained that the interim trade agreement is aimed at ensuring smoother trade and giving India preferential access compared to competing nations.

"The trade deal ensures that the pathway to trade is smooth and ensures preferential access. Free trade agreements are about getting preference over competition. With an 18 percent reciprocal tariff, India today has an advantage over other developing countries that compete with us," he added.

When asked whether the agreement affects India's stance on Russian oil imports, the minister said the issue falls outside his domain and should be addressed by the Ministry of External Affairs. "I don't deal with that. Matters related to geopolitics are best handled by the foreign minister," Goyal said, adding that while ministries work together, each has clearly defined responsibilities.

He said that just as other ministers would direct questions on trade deals to him, he would refer geopolitical issues to the external affairs ministry.