Decision To Look Into IndiGo Issue Taken After Initial Assessment: CCI Chief Ravneet Kaur

New Delhi: Competition Commission Chairperson Ravneet Kaur on Friday said that based on the initial assessment, the fair trade regulator has decided to look into IndiGo operations after recent flight disruptions, which severely impacted passengers across the country. A series of flight disruptions by IndiGo, earlier in the month, created chaos at airports and also dented the image of the country's aviation sector.

Kaur told PTI that based on specific information, the commission on its initial assessment decided to further look into the matter."We have information which has come to us, and based on that information, the matter was placed before the commission. The commission has taken a view that in the initial assessment, it looks like we can go into further detail," Kaur said.

When asked if the commission would be looking into the aviation sector as such, she said, "No. We have started looking at the information, and this information is only with respect to IndiGo".