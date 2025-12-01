ETV Bharat / bharat

Decision To Extend SIR By A Week To Ensure Full Transparency: ECI Sources

New Delhi: In the wake of Election Commission of India's (ECI's) decision regarding extension of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in nine states and three Union Territories (UTs) by a week, sources in the poll panel have claimed that this step was taken to ensure complete transparency in the ongoing exercise, aimed at purification of the electoral rolls.

The states and UTs where the SIR is being carried out include Andaman and Nicobar, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Lakshadweep. This also includes election-bound states like West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.

The main goal of the ongoing SIR, covering around 51 crore voters, is to incorporate all eligible voters into the electoral roll while eliminating those who are ineligible, as per the poll panel.

According to the latest bulletin issued by the ECI on the SIR in 12 States and UTs, till November 30, as many as 50,79,36,071 enumeration forms have been distributed. The total number of enumeration forms digitised till the period is 42,96,99,385. The total figures of enumeration forms digitised include electors who are found to be absent, shifted, dead or having more than one entry.

Referring to the poll panel's decision on extension of the second phase of SIR by a week, sources in the ECI told ETV Bharat this extension was given so that the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) can share the details of absent, shifted, dead and duplicate voters with the Booth Level Agents (BLAs) before the draft electoral roll is published.

The BLOs are local government or semi-government officials who are familiar with the local electorate and are usually voters in the same polling area. They assist in the electoral roll updates by utilising their local expertise. They function as a representative of the poll panel at the grassroots level, playing an essential role in the roll revision process and collecting precise field information related to the electoral roll for their designated polling area.

The BLAs are designated by recognised political parties and bear a crucial responsibility for ensuring the accuracy of electoral rolls in compliance with the provisions of the Representation of the People's Act of 1950.