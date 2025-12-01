Decision To Extend SIR By A Week To Ensure Full Transparency: ECI Sources
The main goal of the SIR, covering around 51 crore voters, is to incorporate all eligible voters into the electoral roll.
Published : December 1, 2025 at 4:32 PM IST
New Delhi: In the wake of Election Commission of India's (ECI's) decision regarding extension of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in nine states and three Union Territories (UTs) by a week, sources in the poll panel have claimed that this step was taken to ensure complete transparency in the ongoing exercise, aimed at purification of the electoral rolls.
The states and UTs where the SIR is being carried out include Andaman and Nicobar, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Lakshadweep. This also includes election-bound states like West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.
The main goal of the ongoing SIR, covering around 51 crore voters, is to incorporate all eligible voters into the electoral roll while eliminating those who are ineligible, as per the poll panel.
According to the latest bulletin issued by the ECI on the SIR in 12 States and UTs, till November 30, as many as 50,79,36,071 enumeration forms have been distributed. The total number of enumeration forms digitised till the period is 42,96,99,385. The total figures of enumeration forms digitised include electors who are found to be absent, shifted, dead or having more than one entry.
Referring to the poll panel's decision on extension of the second phase of SIR by a week, sources in the ECI told ETV Bharat this extension was given so that the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) can share the details of absent, shifted, dead and duplicate voters with the Booth Level Agents (BLAs) before the draft electoral roll is published.
The BLOs are local government or semi-government officials who are familiar with the local electorate and are usually voters in the same polling area. They assist in the electoral roll updates by utilising their local expertise. They function as a representative of the poll panel at the grassroots level, playing an essential role in the roll revision process and collecting precise field information related to the electoral roll for their designated polling area.
The BLAs are designated by recognised political parties and bear a crucial responsibility for ensuring the accuracy of electoral rolls in compliance with the provisions of the Representation of the People's Act of 1950.
Recently, the poll panel has made modification in the appointment criteria of the BLAs. According to the new criteria, if any political party encounters difficulties in appointing a BLA from the voters at a particular booth, it is now allowed to nominate a voter from a different booth within the same Assembly constituency to fulfil this role. Previously, only a voter from that specific booth was eligible for appointment as its BLA.
More than 5.32 lakh BLOs and over 12.43 lakh BLAs are engaged in the ongoing SIR exercise. "Additional week is being provided for the sharing of absent, shifted, dead and duplicate by BLOs with BLAs before the Draft Rolls. This it to ensure full transparency," the ECI sources .
In response to a question whether in the first phase of SIR conducted in Bihar, prior to the Assembly elections, it was shared with the BLAs before or after the draft electoral roll was published, they said, "It was shared during the enumeration phase itself. It was shared a few days before the publication of the draft roll."
Expert views
Reacting to the ECI's decision to extend the SIR in 12 states and UTs, former Secretary General of Lok Sabha PDT Achary on Monday told ETV Bharat, "I don't know why they have extended it. They did not extend in Bihar (during the first phase of SIR). But here they are doing it. Nobody knows why they are doing it."
He asserted that SIR cannot be done just before the elections. "There are some states where elections are due in a few months, like Kerala, Bengal, and Tamil Nadu. This is kind of SIR can be done only where there are no elections. The SIR needs time. All the things are done in an unplanned manner," Achary said.
According to the revised schedule announced by the poll panel on SIR, the draft electoral roll is set to be published on December 16. Previously, it was planned for publication on December 9. The final electoral roll will be published on February 14. Earlier, the date for the same was February 7.
