Decision On Military Strikes On Iran Taken After PM Modi Left Israel: Foreign Minister Sa'ar

New Delhi: Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not be briefed on Israel's strikes against Iran during his recent visit to the country, as the decision on the military action was made after he had concluded the trip.

PM Modi undertook a two-day visit to Israel, which concluded on February 26. Two days later, Israel and the United States launched a joint military offensive against Iran that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Sa'ar, participating virtually in the Raisina Dialogue 2026, said Israel has "great relations" with Modi and India that have deepened over the years.

"But we could not brief Prime Minister Modi on this because the decision was taken only on Saturday early morning," he said. The decision to launch the attack was taken as the negotiations between the US and Iran collapsed, he indicated. Israel's military action against Iran is aimed at removing "existential threats" emanating from Iran, he said.