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'Decision Made That Gopal Ji Will No Longer Be Invited To Trust Meetings': Ram Mandir Mahant Kamal Nayan Das

Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided that Gopal Rao, also known as Gopal Nagarkatte, will no longer be invited to its meetings, Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, successor to Trust President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, said on Tuesday following a recent high-level meeting of the Trust in Ayodhya.

Confirming the decision, Nayan Das told ANI, "Gopal Ji used to be invited to meetings as an invitee, but the decision was made that he would no longer be invited. Apart from that, there was no discussion regarding Gopal Ji.

"His remarks came after Gopal Rao, who served as a special invitee member of the Trust, was reportedly removed by board members following a Trust meeting held on July 6 amid growing tensions. Meanwhile, Mahant Nayan Das on Monday announced that Krishna Mohan has been entrusted with the responsibility of interim general secretary of the Ram Mandir Trust.

"Krishna Mohan has been entrusted with the responsibility of Interim General Secretary," he said. Clarifying the attendance at Monday's meeting, Nayan Das said, "Gopal Rao was not called to the meeting. Champat Rao was also not present in the meeting." The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust accepted the resignations of former General Secretary Champat Rai and Trustee Anil Mishra during the meeting.