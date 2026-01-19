ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Decide On Sanction To Prosecute Vijay Shah In 2 Weeks’, SC To MP On Remarks On Colonel Qureshi

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Madhya Pradesh government to decide within two weeks on the grant of sanction to prosecute minister Kunwar Vijay Shah in connection with his alleged objectionable remarks targeting Indian Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi made in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor. Shah faced an apex court-appointed SIT probe for remarks targeting Col Qureshi.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Dipankar Datta and Joymalya Bagchi. The bench noted that the special investigation team (SIT) has completed its probe and submitted its final report. However, further proceedings have been stalled as the report awaits mandatory sanction from the state government under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with the promotion of communal hatred and ill-will.

The bench perused the SIT's sealed cover report and observed that it had sought the government's sanction to prosecute Shah after investigating various aspects. The CJI observed, “You have been sitting over the SIT report since August 19, 2025. The statute casts an obligation on you, and you must take a call. It is January 19, 2026, now”.

"We direct the state of Madhya Pradesh to take an appropriate step for sanction in terms of law”, said the bench. The state government counsel said that it had not acted on the SIT's request as the matter was pending here. The bench said the investigation is complete and the state must now take a call, and it can be decided within two weeks, and a report on it be filed.

The bench also took note of the SIT's reference to certain other alleged instances in which Shah is said to have made objectionable remarks. The bench directed the SIT to probe other issues as well and submit a separate report detailing the action proposed with respect to those additional statements.