Decide In 4 Months Plea Of MLA Raja Bhaiya's Wife, Alleging Domestic Torture: SC To Delhi HC
Bhanvi Singh has accused Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh of physical and mental abuse, and extramarital affairs spanning decades.
Published : January 19, 2026 at 5:47 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Delhi High Court to decide within four months a plea filed by the wife of Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya against her husband under the Domestic Violence Act. Singh is the MLA of Kunda in Uttar Pradesh, representing the Jansatta Dal Loktantrik party he founded.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan. The bench observed that the matter is pending before the High Court, and declined to entertain Bhanvi Singh's plea.
The bench observed that the next hearing in the matter is scheduled before the high court on February 12. "On that day, the petitioner is at liberty to press for early disposal of this case. It is needless to observe that the same shall be considered having regard to the facts of the case as alleged by the petitioner's wife," the bench said.
The bench made it clear that it was giving a time frame of four months as the high court had put on hold the summons issued to the Kunda MLA by the trial court.
Raja Bhaiya was booked for alleged domestic violence, following a complaint from his wife, Bhanvi Singh. The FIR was registered at Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave police station in March 2025. Police said the couple has been living separately for years, adding that Bhanvi Singh, in her complaint, has accused her husband of years of physical and mental abuse, claiming that the violence has caused severe injuries to her mind and body.
Bhanvi had earlier approached the National Commission for Women and the Delhi State Legal Services Authority with similar complaints, but stopped from pursuing a legal course. In Aug 2023, she had filed an affidavit in a family court, accusing Raja Bhaiya of violence, abuse, and extramarital affairs, spanning decades. She further alleged harassment by her in-laws, including her mother-in-law.
