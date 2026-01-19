ETV Bharat / bharat

Decide In 4 Months Plea Of MLA Raja Bhaiya's Wife, Alleging Domestic Torture: SC To Delhi HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Delhi High Court to decide within four months a plea filed by the wife of Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya against her husband under the Domestic Violence Act. Singh is the MLA of Kunda in Uttar Pradesh, representing the Jansatta Dal Loktantrik party he founded.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan. The bench observed that the matter is pending before the High Court, and declined to entertain Bhanvi Singh's plea.

The bench observed that the next hearing in the matter is scheduled before the high court on February 12. "On that day, the petitioner is at liberty to press for early disposal of this case. It is needless to observe that the same shall be considered having regard to the facts of the case as alleged by the petitioner's wife," the bench said.

