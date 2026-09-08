ETV Bharat / bharat

'Decide Dara Singh's Release Plea, Or Face Summons:' Supreme Court Warns Odisha Govt

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has warned the Odisha State Sentence Review Board to take an immediate decision on the premature release plea filed by murder convict Rabindra Kumar Pal, alias Dara Singh. Dara Singh is serving a life sentence in connection with the 1999 murder of Australian missionary Graham Staines and his two minor sons.

A bench comprising Justice Manoj Misra and Justice Vijay Bishnoi expressed displeasure over the undue delay by the State Sentence Review Board in deciding Dara Singh’s plea. The court also raised objections to the Odisha government taking excessive time in the matter and seeking adjournments.

During Tuesday's hearing, the Supreme Court refused to adjourn the matter. The bench warned that if the state authorities fail to take a decision on Dara Singh’s plea by September 17, the Chief Secretary of Odisha or the concerned officer would be summoned before the court.

The court said, “You take a decision, otherwise we will summon the Secretary or whoever is the concerned officer.” The bench declined to entertain the request for adjournment made by the state’s AOR (Advocate on Record). It directed that the matter be listed on September 17 and said that on the next date, the Odisha government must inform the court about the decision taken in compliance with its August 19 order.