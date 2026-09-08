'Decide Dara Singh's Release Plea, Or Face Summons:' Supreme Court Warns Odisha Govt
Earlier, on August 18, the Supreme Court also raised objections to the State Sentence Review Board's delay in deciding Dara Singh’s plea.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 8, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST|
Updated : September 8, 2026 at 10:05 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has warned the Odisha State Sentence Review Board to take an immediate decision on the premature release plea filed by murder convict Rabindra Kumar Pal, alias Dara Singh. Dara Singh is serving a life sentence in connection with the 1999 murder of Australian missionary Graham Staines and his two minor sons.
A bench comprising Justice Manoj Misra and Justice Vijay Bishnoi expressed displeasure over the undue delay by the State Sentence Review Board in deciding Dara Singh’s plea. The court also raised objections to the Odisha government taking excessive time in the matter and seeking adjournments.
During Tuesday's hearing, the Supreme Court refused to adjourn the matter. The bench warned that if the state authorities fail to take a decision on Dara Singh’s plea by September 17, the Chief Secretary of Odisha or the concerned officer would be summoned before the court.
The court said, “You take a decision, otherwise we will summon the Secretary or whoever is the concerned officer.” The bench declined to entertain the request for adjournment made by the state’s AOR (Advocate on Record). It directed that the matter be listed on September 17 and said that on the next date, the Odisha government must inform the court about the decision taken in compliance with its August 19 order.
Earlier, on August 18, the Supreme Court had also raised objections over the delay by the State Sentence Review Board in deciding Dara Singh’s plea. Dara Singh has already spent more than 26 years in prison while serving his life sentence.
Rabindra Kumar Pal, popularly known as Dara Singh, was convicted in the January 1999 murder of Australian Christian missionary Graham Staines and his two minor sons, Philip and Timothy. The three were burnt alive inside a station wagon in Manoharpur village in Odisha.
In 2003, a trial court sentenced Dara Singh to death. Subsequently, in 2005, the Odisha High Court commuted his death sentence to life imprisonment. In 2011, the Supreme Court upheld his life sentence. The apex court declined to uphold the death penalty, observing that the case did not fall within the “rarest of rare” category warranting capital punishment.
Apart from the Staines murder case, Dara Singh has also been separately convicted in the murders of Muslim businessman Sheikh Rehman and Christian priest Arul Das in Odisha.
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