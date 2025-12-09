ETV Bharat / bharat

Debate On Vande Mataram Govt's Ploy To Keep Focus Away From Critical Issues: Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: The debate on Vande Mataram is just a ploy of the BJP-led government to keep focus away from critical issues like unemployment and price rise, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Participating in a discussion on the '150 years of national song Vande Mataram' in the upper house, Singh said 'Vande Mataram' alludes to the respect for the motherland, and the BJP is just doing the opposite as it is trying to hide its failures in the garb of nationalism.

"The government is just trying to hide its failures and crimes behind the sloganeering," he said. He further said that the worship of the motherland is not possible when national assets like airports, railways and seaports are being sold away.

Singh alleged that the RSS did not participate in the freedom struggle, and asked the treasury benches if any of their leaders went to jail during the period when lakhs of people suffered at the hands of the British.

Speaking about the Special Intensive Revision, he said that under the electoral roll revision exercise, 3 crore votes will be cut in Uttar Pradesh alone. Around 17.5 per cent of votes in the state will be cut as part of the exercise, he claimed.