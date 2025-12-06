Deaths And Illness From Carbon Monoxide Spread In Kenduadih In Jharkhand Leads To Panic
The administration has assured that the shifting process will begin in the coming days. Meanwhile, the locals are waiting for their lives to become normal.
Published : December 6, 2025 at 5:33 PM IST
Dhanbad: Two women have died while around three dozen others have been seriously affected by carbon monoxide (CO) spread in the last two days in the Kenduadih area of Dhanbad, Jharkhand. Sources said that the toxicity levels and the emanating stench have assumed dangerous proportions, affecting approximately 10,000 people in the area. Experts are of the opinion that immediate relocation of the affected families is the only solution.
Jharkhand's coal belt is the country's oldest coal mining region. Before independence, British companies dug hundreds of mines here. Neglect of safety standards and unplanned mining have led to numerous mine fires that remain unextinguished. These fires continuously produce toxic gas. Incidents of land subsidence, gashes and now gas spread have been reported from time to time.
The deceased have been identified as 32-year-old Priyanka Devi of Rajput Basti and 55-year-old Lalita Devi. Their deaths have led to panic in the area. Meanwhile, around 35 other affected people have been admitted to Shaheed Narmadeswar Modi Hospital, Patel Chest Clinic and other private hospitals. Many of them are on oxygen support.
Locals claim that the gas levels rise at night, making it difficult to stay indoors. Children and the elderly are the most distressed.
Meanwhile, officials of the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) and scientists from the Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR) believe that if people living in the fire-affected and landslide-prone areas are not relocated, such accidents could occur again.
Experts from these two institutions have declared 81 locations in Jharkhand's coal belt as highly hazardous. Most of these locations are producing carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, and other toxic gases due to decades of underground mine fires. These 81 sites include Kenduadih, Rajput Basti, Masjid Mohalla, and Officer Colony, among others.
"High levels of CO have been found here. Because CO is lighter than air, it rises and fills rooms. In enclosed spaces, it accumulates rapidly and becomes lethal. Sealing and bracketing may provide temporary relief, but the only permanent solution is rehabilitation," pointed out Dr Santosh Kumar Rai, Senior Scientist at CIMFR.
Several senior administrative officials have been meeting the affected families, labour union leaders and local representatives.
"The coal left in old mines is heating up due to a chemical reaction. This causes bacteria to breed and produce toxic gas. A joint team from the Indian School of Mines (ISM) Dhanbad, CIMFR and DGMS is conducting a technical investigation. The source of the gas is being identified and sealed at a rapid pace, but it is not possible to completely stop it. People will have to accept rehabilitation through mutual consent," said Manoj Kumar Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL).
Deputy Commissioner Aditya Ranjan stated that this area of Kenduadih was already marked as a danger zone. The families were supposed to be relocated a year ago, but the process was delayed due to various reasons. Now, the administration has directed that the relocation be completed within the stipulated timeframe.
A test conducted on December 5, 2025, revealed CO levels exceeding 2.5 ppm in many homes, which is several times higher than normal and dangerous. Tents, food, water and other essential amenities are being provided to affected families. Additional oxygen-equipped beds and 24x7 medical teams have been deployed in two hospitals. Four or five ambulances are on high alert. Health department teams are conducting door-to-door testing.
"This gas isn't from a factory. It's the result of a fire in an underground mine more than 100 years old. The safe rehabilitation of people is our top priority," Ranjan said.
Deputy Director of DGMS, Mohammad Javed, stated that a plan to resettle displaced people in Belgadia Township has been underway for the last 30 years, but the BCCL and district administration have failed to complete it. He said the sooner the people are resettled, the better.
He said these mines date back to before independence and have no official documentation. Safety regulations were not followed at that time. The fire inside the mine is continuously producing gas. Covering it will not provide a permanent solution. It is essential to relocate all those living at the 81 identified sites, or else more major accidents will occur in the future.
The affected people are angry with the administration and public representatives. They say that only meetings have been held in the last four days, and no concrete steps have been initiated. They are also angry that no prominent leaders other than local MLA Raj Sinha have visited the locality.
The people are also concerned about their livelihood and other economic concerns in the event of relocation.
"The BCCL should immediately install permanent gas monitoring systems at all 81 hazardous sites. Real-time data will detect hazards early and save lives and property. Affected families should also be provided with appropriate compensation and immediate rehabilitation," underlined the President of Koylanchal Citizen Forum, Rajiv Sharma.
Also Read
Two Women Die After Carbon Monoxide Leak In Jharkhand's Dhanbad, District Administration Orders Probe