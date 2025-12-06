ETV Bharat / bharat

Deaths And Illness From Carbon Monoxide Spread In Kenduadih In Jharkhand Leads To Panic

Dhanbad: Two women have died while around three dozen others have been seriously affected by carbon monoxide (CO) spread in the last two days in the Kenduadih area of ​​Dhanbad, Jharkhand. Sources said that the toxicity levels and the emanating stench have assumed dangerous proportions, affecting approximately 10,000 people in the area. Experts are of the opinion that immediate relocation of the affected families is the only solution.

Jharkhand's coal belt is the country's oldest coal mining region. Before independence, British companies dug hundreds of mines here. Neglect of safety standards and unplanned mining have led to numerous mine fires that remain unextinguished. These fires continuously produce toxic gas. Incidents of land subsidence, gashes and now gas spread have been reported from time to time.

The deceased have been identified as 32-year-old Priyanka Devi of Rajput Basti and 55-year-old Lalita Devi. Their deaths have led to panic in the area. Meanwhile, around 35 other affected people have been admitted to Shaheed Narmadeswar Modi Hospital, Patel Chest Clinic and other private hospitals. Many of them are on oxygen support.

Locals claim that the gas levels rise at night, making it difficult to stay indoors. Children and the elderly are the most distressed.

Meanwhile, officials of the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) and scientists from the Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR) believe that if people living in the fire-affected and landslide-prone areas are not relocated, such accidents could occur again.

Experts from these two institutions have declared 81 locations in Jharkhand's coal belt as highly hazardous. Most of these locations are producing carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, and other toxic gases due to decades of underground mine fires. These 81 sites include Kenduadih, Rajput Basti, Masjid Mohalla, and Officer Colony, among others.

"High levels of CO have been found here. Because CO is lighter than air, it rises and fills rooms. In enclosed spaces, it accumulates rapidly and becomes lethal. Sealing and bracketing may provide temporary relief, but the only permanent solution is rehabilitation," pointed out Dr Santosh Kumar Rai, Senior Scientist at CIMFR.

Several senior administrative officials have been meeting the affected families, labour union leaders and local representatives.