Death Toll In Thiruvallur Ammonia Gas Leak Rises To 15
The incident occurred on June 21 when ammonia gas suddenly leaked from a cooling pipe at St Peter & Paul Seafoods Exports Private Limited.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 10:29 PM IST
Chennai: The death toll from the ammonia gas leak at a private seafood export company in Thiruvallur district, Tamil Nadu has risen to 15 after two more women workers succumbed to their injuries on Friday.
The incident occurred on June 21 when ammonia gas suddenly leaked from a cooling pipe at St Peter & Paul Seafoods Exports Private Limited in the Kannigaipair and Manjangaranai area near Periyapalayam.
The victims, identified as Buddhapari Nayak and Preeti Devi, both from Odisha, were receiving treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. Their deaths have pushed the toll from the industrial accident to 15.
Media Bulletin : Ammonia Gas Leak Incident.— Office of Health Minister Tamil Nadu (@HM_TamilNadu) June 26, 2026
Date : 26.06.2026 pic.twitter.com/hSLjoGiRRU
More than 55 workers, most of them migrant labourers from northern states, continue to receive treatment at four hospitals--Vels Hospital and Venkateswara Hospital in Thiruvallur, and Chennai's Stanley Government Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.
Meanwhile, authorities have begun repatriating rescued workers to their home states. The workers had been accommodated at a relief camp set up in a private marriage hall in Periyapalayam following the incident.
On Thursday, 59 workers from Odisha, including 32 women and 27 men, were transported in two buses to Chennai Central Railway Station. According to Thiruvallur Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Ravichandran, the workers were handed over to Odisha government officials and sent home aboard the Bhubaneswar Express, which departed at 10 am
The RDO said arrangements are also being made to facilitate the return of workers from other states after consultations with their respective state authorities. Authorities continue to monitor the condition of those undergoing treatment while investigations into the cause of the gas leak are underway.
Also Read