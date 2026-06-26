ETV Bharat / bharat

Death Toll In Thiruvallur Ammonia Gas Leak Rises To 15

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi pays tribute to mortal remains of five odia workers who died in the Tamil Nadu Ammonia gas leakage, at Bhubaneswar airport, Odisha, Tuesday, June 23, 2026. ( PTI )

Chennai: The death toll from the ammonia gas leak at a private seafood export company in Thiruvallur district, Tamil Nadu has risen to 15 after two more women workers succumbed to their injuries on Friday. The incident occurred on June 21 when ammonia gas suddenly leaked from a cooling pipe at St Peter & Paul Seafoods Exports Private Limited in the Kannigaipair and Manjangaranai area near Periyapalayam. The victims, identified as Buddhapari Nayak and Preeti Devi, both from Odisha, were receiving treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. Their deaths have pushed the toll from the industrial accident to 15.