ETV Bharat / bharat

Death Toll In Tamil Nadu Ammonia Gas Leak Mishap Rises To 10

Chennai: The death toll from the ammonia gas leak at a private seafood processing plant in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur district has risen to ten, as officials confirmed the death of a woman from Odisha on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Subashi Jugana and was undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

A total of 13 people had been admitted to this hospital; two had already died. With the death of Subashi, the remaining 10 patients are currently receiving intensive care with ventilator support.

The other eight deceased were identified as Shibani, Jumani Juang, Geetha Juanga, Purinama Juanga, Champabati Juanga, Parbavathi Juanga, Sita Hasda, and Anjita Soren, while one couldn't be identified yet.

On June 21, the toxic industrial chemical leak occurred from a cooling pipe at the St. Peter & Paul Seafood Export Company, located in Kannigaipair village near Periyapalayam in the Thiruvallur district.