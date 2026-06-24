Death Toll In Tamil Nadu Ammonia Gas Leak Mishap Rises To 10
The mishap occurred on June 21 at the St. Peter & Paul Seafood Export Company in Kannigaipair village, near Periyapalayam, in the Thiruvallur district.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 3:36 PM IST
Chennai: The death toll from the ammonia gas leak at a private seafood processing plant in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur district has risen to ten, as officials confirmed the death of a woman from Odisha on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Subashi Jugana and was undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.
A total of 13 people had been admitted to this hospital; two had already died. With the death of Subashi, the remaining 10 patients are currently receiving intensive care with ventilator support.
The other eight deceased were identified as Shibani, Jumani Juang, Geetha Juanga, Purinama Juanga, Champabati Juanga, Parbavathi Juanga, Sita Hasda, and Anjita Soren, while one couldn't be identified yet.
On June 21, the toxic industrial chemical leak occurred from a cooling pipe at the St. Peter & Paul Seafood Export Company, located in Kannigaipair village near Periyapalayam in the Thiruvallur district.
Media Bulletin : Ammonia Gas Leak Incident.— Office of Health Minister Tamil Nadu (@HM_TamilNadu) June 24, 2026
Date : 24.06.2026 pic.twitter.com/qhvFZzgatY
Seventy-seven workers present on the premises were affected by the accident and were admitted to government and private hospitals in Chennai and Thiruvallur for treatment. While nine people had died by yesterday, two had recovered and been discharged.
The bodies of four victims from Odisha, who died at the Thiruvallur Government Hospital, underwent post-mortem examinations and were transported to Kilpauk via ambulance. Similarly, the body of another victim, whose post-mortem was completed at the Chennai Government Stanley Hospital, was also brought there. All five bodies were embalmed and flown from Chennai to Bhubaneswar on June 23.
Out of the 33 people admitted to Vels Hospital, two recovered and returned home on Tuesday, while three died during treatment. Currently, 28 people are receiving treatment. Of the 19 people admitted to Venkateswara Hospital in Thiruvallur, one has died, and 18 are undergoing treatment. Among the 12 people admitted to Government Stanley Hospital, two have died, and 10 are undergoing treatment.
Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the incident. Safety inspections are also expected to be carried out at the facility to determine the exact cause of the leak and assess compliance with industrial safety regulations.
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