Death Sentence For Hasina Puts India-Bangladesh Relations At A crossroads

New Delhi: The sentencing of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in that country on Monday has plunged the subcontinent into one of its most volatile diplomatic moments in decades.

With Hasina now in political exile in India, New Delhi finds itself at the centre of an unfolding crisis that could redefine the trajectory of India-Bangladesh relations. The verdict not only reshapes Dhaka’s domestic political landscape but also places unprecedented pressure on bilateral ties built over a decade and a half of exceptional cooperation.

The ICT handed down the death sentences to Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, holding them responsible for crimes against humanity linked to the July Uprising last year.

In the same verdict, former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun received a five-year prison term after admitting his role and appearing as a prosecution witness against the two senior leaders.

The tribunal’s judgement states that Hasina, 78, who is currently in India, was awarded the death penalty on two separate counts. The first relates to the fatal shooting of six unarmed demonstrators in Dhaka’s Chankharpul area on August 5 last year. The second charge concerns the killing of six student protesters in Ashulia on the same day; prosecutors said five were burnt after being shot dead, while one victim was allegedly set on fire while still alive.

Reacting to the ruling, Hasina denounced the judgement as “biased and politically motivated.” “I am not afraid to face my accusers in a proper tribunal where evidence can be weighed and tested fairly,” a media report quoted Hasina as saying.

The tribunal also confirmed two death-penalty convictions for Asaduzzaman. Prosecutors had brought five charges in total against the accused, including failure to prevent murder — offences classified as crimes against humanity under Bangladeshi law — and had sought capital punishment upon conviction.

Bangladesh descended into political instability following the ouster of Hasina in August 2024. Hasina’s removal from power came after a students’ revolution that snowballed into a mass uprising against what people called her authoritarian style of governance. Her decade-and-a-half-long rule ended abruptly, leaving a political vacuum that exacerbated existing divisions and triggered a struggle for control.

The immediate aftermath of Hasina’s ouster saw the formation of an interim government led by Muhammad Yunus. With Hasina taking refuge in India, relations between the two South Asian neighbours have since been tense.

The ouster of Hasina also saw the rise of extremist Islamist elements in Bangladesh’s political landscape, leading to large-scale violence against religious minorities, particularly Hindus. India has been continuously voicing its concerns over these developments.