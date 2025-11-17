Death Sentence For Hasina Puts India-Bangladesh Relations At A crossroads
Dhaka’s death sentence for ex-PM Hasina, now exiled in India, triggers a diplomatic turning point, testing bilateral trust, regional stability, and New Delhi’s strategic calculus.
Published : November 17, 2025 at 9:40 PM IST|
Updated : November 17, 2025 at 10:07 PM IST
New Delhi: The sentencing of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in that country on Monday has plunged the subcontinent into one of its most volatile diplomatic moments in decades.
With Hasina now in political exile in India, New Delhi finds itself at the centre of an unfolding crisis that could redefine the trajectory of India-Bangladesh relations. The verdict not only reshapes Dhaka’s domestic political landscape but also places unprecedented pressure on bilateral ties built over a decade and a half of exceptional cooperation.
The ICT handed down the death sentences to Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, holding them responsible for crimes against humanity linked to the July Uprising last year.
In the same verdict, former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun received a five-year prison term after admitting his role and appearing as a prosecution witness against the two senior leaders.
The tribunal’s judgement states that Hasina, 78, who is currently in India, was awarded the death penalty on two separate counts. The first relates to the fatal shooting of six unarmed demonstrators in Dhaka’s Chankharpul area on August 5 last year. The second charge concerns the killing of six student protesters in Ashulia on the same day; prosecutors said five were burnt after being shot dead, while one victim was allegedly set on fire while still alive.
Reacting to the ruling, Hasina denounced the judgement as “biased and politically motivated.” “I am not afraid to face my accusers in a proper tribunal where evidence can be weighed and tested fairly,” a media report quoted Hasina as saying.
The tribunal also confirmed two death-penalty convictions for Asaduzzaman. Prosecutors had brought five charges in total against the accused, including failure to prevent murder — offences classified as crimes against humanity under Bangladeshi law — and had sought capital punishment upon conviction.
Bangladesh descended into political instability following the ouster of Hasina in August 2024. Hasina’s removal from power came after a students’ revolution that snowballed into a mass uprising against what people called her authoritarian style of governance. Her decade-and-a-half-long rule ended abruptly, leaving a political vacuum that exacerbated existing divisions and triggered a struggle for control.
The immediate aftermath of Hasina’s ouster saw the formation of an interim government led by Muhammad Yunus. With Hasina taking refuge in India, relations between the two South Asian neighbours have since been tense.
The ouster of Hasina also saw the rise of extremist Islamist elements in Bangladesh’s political landscape, leading to large-scale violence against religious minorities, particularly Hindus. India has been continuously voicing its concerns over these developments.
Following the ICT verdict on Monday, the interim government in Bangladesh has said that it will seek Hasina’s extradition from India.
Speaking to reporters at the Bangladesh Secretariat in Dhaka, Asif Nazrul, Adviser to the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs said: “Another letter will be sent to India, urging them to return Sheikh Hasina to Bangladesh. If India continues to provide her shelter, it should understand that such an act is hostile and condemnable toward Bangladesh and its people.”
India has said that it has noted the verdict citing the International Crimes Tribunal within quotes. “As a close neighbour, India remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including in peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country,” the External Affairs Ministry said on Monday. “We will always engage constructively with all stakeholders to that end.”
Meanwhile, in a separate development, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval invited his Bangladeshi counterpart Khalilur Rahman to participate in the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) to be held in New Delhi on Wednesday, sparking wide speculations in Bangladesh. India has been maintaining all this, while the bilateral engagement with Dhaka will resume only after a politically elected government takes office in Bangladesh. No adviser or secretary of the interim administration has been invited to India till now after Hasina’s ouster.
The CSC is a regional security alliance in the Indian Ocean region. Bangladesh became a full member of it in July last year, after previously remaining as an observer.
According to a report in the Dhaka Tribune, “against this backdrop, Khalilur Rahman’s participation — at the invitation of Indian NSA Ajit Doval — has raised questions about whether Delhi is easing its diplomatic stance or seeking high-level discussions on urgent security matters”.
An Indian expert on Bangladesh’s politics and economy, speaking to ETV Bharat on the condition of anonymity, said that the verdict on Hasina and Doval’s invitation to Rahman has nothing to do with each other.
“India is the current chair of the CSC, and, as is the convention, Doval has invited Rahman along with the NSAs of the other member countries,” the expert said. At the same time, the person said that Monday’s verdict will definitely have an impact on India-Bangladesh relations.
“But India is unlikely to extradite Hasina though the two countries have an extradition treaty,” the expert explained. “This is because there is no clear definition about who to transfer and who not to transfer. After all, Hasina was the sitting Prime Minister when she was forced to seek refuge outside her country. Bangladesh may seek extradition from international forums like the Interpol. But then again, India too has been seeking extradition of fugitives from such forums but to little avail.”
It is in this context that the parliamentary elections in Bangladesh scheduled to be held early next year assume significance. “One has to wait and watch as to how India deals with a democratically elected government at all comes to power in Bangladesh next year,” the expert said.
