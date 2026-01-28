ETV Bharat / bharat

Death Penalty For Yasin Malik? Delhi High Court Gives NIA Last Opportunity To File Reply To Kashmir Separatist's Response

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has adjourned the hearing on the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) plea seeking the death penalty for Kashmir separatist leader Yasin Malik, who has been convicted in a murder and terror funding case.

A bench headed by Justice Naveen Chawla gave the NIA a final opportunity to file its reply to Yasin Malik's response. The next hearing in the case will be held on April 22. It may be recalled that on May 25, 2022, the Patiala House Court sentenced Yasin Malik to life imprisonment and imposed a fine on him of ten lakh rupees under Section 17 of the UAPA, ten years imprisonment and a fine of ten thousand rupees under Section 18, ten years imprisonment and a fine of ten thousand rupees under Section 20, and five years imprisonment and a fine of five thousand rupees under Sections 38 and 39.

Delhi High Court (ETV Bharat)

The court also sentenced Yasin Malik to ten years imprisonment and a fine of ten thousand rupees under Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code, and ten years imprisonment and a fine of ten thousand rupees under Section 121A. The court stated that all these sentences would run concurrently. This means that the maximum sentence of life imprisonment and the fine of ten lakh rupees would be effective.