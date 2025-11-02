Pregnant Woman’s Death Throws Up Questions On Health And Traffic Management In Prayagraj
Family of deceased Seema claims that she and her unborn baby would have been alive but for the traffic jam on Shastri Bridge.
Published : November 2, 2025 at 9:25 PM IST
Prayagraj: The death of a pregnant woman on account of a traffic jam has thrown up many questions on health and traffic management before the authorities in Prayagraj.
The family of Seema of Bani village located 22 km from Prayagraj city claims that the child and the mother would have been alive if there was no traffic jam on Shastri Bridge on the day she died.
Sadness prevailed around Suryakant Gautam ‘Chandan's’ house when ETV Bharat’s team reached there. "I have a five-year-old son Prince and a three-year-old daughter Seerat. Seema and I were expecting a new guest," he said while divulging that Seema went into labour on October 28.
He related that when he took Seema to the Community Health Centre (CHC) with the help of his mother and brother at night, the nursing staff was found asleep. Although they admitted her, Seema's condition deteriorated by morning following which she was taken to the Aryan Hospital on the morning of October 29 from where she was again taken to Sangam Hospital at Trivenipuram in Jhusi.
He said, “After paying Rs 500 and another Rs 800 for an ultrasound scan we were told to take her to another hospital in just 30 minutes.”
Seema was then taken to the Swarup Rani Nehru Hospital in a relative’s car and his mother accompanied them. The traffic jam that began from Jhusi Police Station resulted in their traveling just 1 km in two hours.
"We didn't even get help from the police. One policeman said, 'We're walking ourselves. Can't you see how much traffic there is? What can anyone do about it?’ When I couldn't think of a solution, I called 102 and the response was that it would take two hours. When I sought help from the 102 service ambulance parked behind the Jhusi Police Station, the person demanded Rs 5000 and said that he would take us quickly. My wife's hands and feet had become cold in the car," Chandan lamented.
Chandan charged that the height was that Rs 2000 were demanded to deliver the body home. He is now seeking accountability and compensation. His mother recounted, “Seema asked for water, then she stopped breathing. My daughter-in-law died in agony before my eyes. I will never forget this incident. If there hadn't been a jam, my daughter-in-law would have survived.”
Chandan said that the people told him that the jam on Shastri Bridge that lasted four hours was caused by an accident.
When contacted, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Neeraj Kumar Pandey told ETV Bharat, "We were not informed of a pregnant woman being stuck in the traffic jam. If we had received any information, our department would have made every effort to provide her medical treatment. The woman was in her private vehicle. The jam was cleared within an hour and a half but it took three to four hours for traffic to return to normal."
Meanwhile, Seema’s children continue to ask when their mother would return. Traffic jams have become a daily problem. Officials said that a patient or attendant stuck in a traffic jam can call 108 or 112 and must clearly state the location and condition. Even social media can be used to reach out to the authorities as well as the concerned citizens who can intervene.
Officials advised that the attendants must keep a first aid kit, a water bottle, some basic medications and important documents with them for emergencies. If traveling with a pregnant or elderly person, they should save the hospital and doctor's phone number in advance.
Prayagraj is situated between the Yamuna and the Ganga and transportation depends on bridges. Shastri Bridge is the only option for going to Varanasi and Jaunpur while Phaphamau Bridge is the only option for Lucknow and Pratapgarh. To go to Mirzapur or Rewa via Naini, one has to go via the Yamuna Bridge.
Any repair work or accident on one of these roads causes traffic jams. Furthermore, encroachment on footpaths and roads has made the passageways narrow. Parking along the roads and carts add to the problem.
In addition to these are the thousands of e-rickshaws and autos that ply without designated stops or routes. They stop abruptly to pick up passengers and disrupt traffic. The lack of coordination between the Police, Municipal Corporation and Public Works Department adds to the public woes. Road digging and repairs are often undertaken without establishing alternative routes leading to traffic jams.
Read more