ETV Bharat / bharat

Pregnant Woman’s Death Throws Up Questions On Health And Traffic Management In Prayagraj

Prayagraj: The death of a pregnant woman on account of a traffic jam has thrown up many questions on health and traffic management before the authorities in Prayagraj.

The family of Seema of Bani village located 22 km from Prayagraj city claims that the child and the mother would have been alive if there was no traffic jam on Shastri Bridge on the day she died.

Sadness prevailed around Suryakant Gautam ‘Chandan's’ house when ETV Bharat’s team reached there. "I have a five-year-old son Prince and a three-year-old daughter Seerat. Seema and I were expecting a new guest," he said while divulging that Seema went into labour on October 28.

He related that when he took Seema to the Community Health Centre (CHC) with the help of his mother and brother at night, the nursing staff was found asleep. Although they admitted her, Seema's condition deteriorated by morning following which she was taken to the Aryan Hospital on the morning of October 29 from where she was again taken to Sangam Hospital at Trivenipuram in Jhusi.

He said, “After paying Rs 500 and another Rs 800 for an ultrasound scan we were told to take her to another hospital in just 30 minutes.”

Seema was then taken to the Swarup Rani Nehru Hospital in a relative’s car and his mother accompanied them. The traffic jam that began from Jhusi Police Station resulted in their traveling just 1 km in two hours.

"We didn't even get help from the police. One policeman said, 'We're walking ourselves. Can't you see how much traffic there is? What can anyone do about it?’ When I couldn't think of a solution, I called 102 and the response was that it would take two hours. When I sought help from the 102 service ambulance parked behind the Jhusi Police Station, the person demanded Rs 5000 and said that he would take us quickly. My wife's hands and feet had become cold in the car," Chandan lamented.

Chandan charged that the height was that Rs 2000 were demanded to deliver the body home. He is now seeking accountability and compensation. His mother recounted, “Seema asked for water, then she stopped breathing. My daughter-in-law died in agony before my eyes. I will never forget this incident. If there hadn't been a jam, my daughter-in-law would have survived.”