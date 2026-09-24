ETV Bharat / bharat

9 Deaths In Greater Noida Sleeper Bus Fire Draws Focus On Safety Norm Violations By Operators

Lucknow: The death of nine persons including a woman after a double-decker sleeper bus caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida has brought focus on the violation of safety norms by vehicle operators.

The incidents of fires in sleeper buses have become common and despite numerous such accidents in the past bus operators have failed to comply with safety guidelines.

Previous incidents have revealed that owners have modified sleeper buses and even removed emergency exits to install additional seats making evacuation difficult during mishaps.

The closure of emergency exits has made tragedy worse at times and even increased the death toll. A few months ago the Transport Department's enforcement team inspected private sleeper buses across the state of Uttar Pradesh and discovered the vehicles were modified with seats installed in place of emergency exits.

Officials however said that even as they have taken action against several bus owners and issued warnings to them the operators continue to alter their vehicles and endanger the lives of others.

Instances Of Fires In Sleeper Buses

On January 22, 2026, fire broke out in a private sleeper bus under the jurisdiction of the Raya police station in Mathura in which several passengers were injured.

On January 19, 2026, a double-decker bus caught fire on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Unnao. The incident took place near Gaharpurwa village under the Bangarmau police station area. The bus en route from Raebareli to Rajasthan, caught fire due to a short circuit. The fire was so intense that the bus was all aflame within minutes. But approximately 50 passengers on board were evacuated safely in time.

On December 16, 2025, a collision involving a state transport bus and three private buses on the Yamuna Expressway led to a fire that claimed the lives of 19 passengers.

On January 19, 2025, a double-decker bus caught fire on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Unnao. The incident took place near Gaharpurwa village under the Bangarmau police station area. The bus en route from Raebareli to Rajasthan, caught fire due to a short circuit. The fire was so intense that the bus was all aflame within minutes. But approximately 50 passengers on board were evacuated safely in time.

On May 15, 2025, a double-decker sleeper bus traveling from Begusarai (Bihar) to Baghpat caught fire near Mohanlalganj in Lucknow. There were approximately 70 passengers on board the bus and although they made desperate attempts to get out of the vehicle, the emergency exit failed to open. Furthermore, due to an extra seat installed next to the driver's seat, two children, two women, and a man were trapped inside and were charred to death.