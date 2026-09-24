9 Deaths In Greater Noida Sleeper Bus Fire Draws Focus On Safety Norm Violations By Operators
Increasing incidents of bus fires in sleeper buses have come to fore in UP with previous mishaps revealing the violation of safety norms by operators.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 3:45 PM IST
Lucknow: The death of nine persons including a woman after a double-decker sleeper bus caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida has brought focus on the violation of safety norms by vehicle operators.
The incidents of fires in sleeper buses have become common and despite numerous such accidents in the past bus operators have failed to comply with safety guidelines.
Previous incidents have revealed that owners have modified sleeper buses and even removed emergency exits to install additional seats making evacuation difficult during mishaps.
The closure of emergency exits has made tragedy worse at times and even increased the death toll. A few months ago the Transport Department's enforcement team inspected private sleeper buses across the state of Uttar Pradesh and discovered the vehicles were modified with seats installed in place of emergency exits.
Officials however said that even as they have taken action against several bus owners and issued warnings to them the operators continue to alter their vehicles and endanger the lives of others.
Instances Of Fires In Sleeper Buses
On January 22, 2026, fire broke out in a private sleeper bus under the jurisdiction of the Raya police station in Mathura in which several passengers were injured.
On January 19, 2026, a double-decker bus caught fire on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Unnao. The incident took place near Gaharpurwa village under the Bangarmau police station area. The bus en route from Raebareli to Rajasthan, caught fire due to a short circuit. The fire was so intense that the bus was all aflame within minutes. But approximately 50 passengers on board were evacuated safely in time.
On December 16, 2025, a collision involving a state transport bus and three private buses on the Yamuna Expressway led to a fire that claimed the lives of 19 passengers.
On January 19, 2025, a double-decker bus caught fire on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Unnao. The incident took place near Gaharpurwa village under the Bangarmau police station area. The bus en route from Raebareli to Rajasthan, caught fire due to a short circuit. The fire was so intense that the bus was all aflame within minutes. But approximately 50 passengers on board were evacuated safely in time.
On May 15, 2025, a double-decker sleeper bus traveling from Begusarai (Bihar) to Baghpat caught fire near Mohanlalganj in Lucknow. There were approximately 70 passengers on board the bus and although they made desperate attempts to get out of the vehicle, the emergency exit failed to open. Furthermore, due to an extra seat installed next to the driver's seat, two children, two women, and a man were trapped inside and were charred to death.
On February 15, 2025, in an accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Firozabad, UP, a bus carrying pilgrims returning from the Prayagraj Mahakumbh caught fire. One pilgrim was charred to death in the incident while others were safely evacuated.
Sleeper Buses Operate Without 2 Drivers
On long routes, the operators fail to deploy two drivers with the buses to ensure avert the mishaps in the event of exhaustion. The number of sleeper buses on the roads have seen a steady increase as these vehicles have emerged as an alternative to trains in which reservations become difficult. The sleeper buses operate on long-distance routes and hold all india tourist permits. The requirement of a second driver is important as vehicles travel also during night hours.
Pitfalls Of Travelling In Sleeper Buses
Prabhat Pandey, RTO (Enforcement) for the Lucknow Zone, admitted that there has been a rise in fire-related incidents, which has resulted in deaths too.
Officials said that the modern sleeper buses are highly sophisticated, “featuring hydraulically locked doors and glass-enclosed AC cabins where windows cannot be opened.” “These vehicles rely heavily on electronic systems and even a minor fault—or friction from a tire—can ignite a fire,” they said.
The interiors of the sleeper buses are “filled with cushions, mattresses, and upholstery, and are highly flammable.” Furthermore, in the event of a fire, the doors often lock automatically.
Short circuits can burn out the wiring, and the automatic locking mechanism prevents passengers from opening the doors. While these buses are equipped with emergency hammers, “they are not always readily accessible on every window.”
If hammers remain available at every window, passengers could quickly break the glass and escape when the bus fills with smoke during a fire, potentially saving lives. “Buses are required to have emergency exits. However, if a bus overturns and the single emergency exit becomes blocked or inaccessible, passengers are trapped; having two emergency exits would facilitate escape. In many buses, the emergency exit is obstructed—either by an extra seat placed in front of it or because it is never opened and consequently becomes jammed,” officials said.
Meanwhile after fire broke out in a double-decker bus late Wednesday night resulting in the death of nine passengers, police and fire brigade personnel rescued several people. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced compensation of ₹2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured. He has also issued instructions to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured people.
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