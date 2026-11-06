Death In Classroom: Lovely Heritage Student's Post-Mortem To Be Conducted On Friday
The girl's father, a gym trainer, has maintained that timely medical intervention could have saved his daughter.
By PTI
Published : November 6, 2026 at 2:53 AM IST|
Updated : November 6, 2026 at 3:07 AM IST
New Delhi: Post-mortem examination of the nine-year-old girl who died after collapsing inside her classroom at a private school in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase-II will be conducted on Friday, officials said.
The autopsy will be conducted by a medical board, comprising two to three doctors from GTB Hospital, which was formed at the family's request.
The girl's body is currently kept at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. The post-mortem could not be conducted on Thursday as the family sought an examination by a medical board. Officials said the exact cause of death would be ascertained after they receive the post-mortem report.
The girl's uncle alleged that had the police initiated the process for post-mortem in the morning, the formalities could have been completed on Thursday itself.
Family members continued to grieve the loss of their only child, with the girl's mother reportedly being unwell and her father inconsolable. Relatives, who arrived from outside Delhi, have been staying with the family and trying to console the parents.
The girl's father, a gym trainer, has maintained that timely medical intervention could have saved his daughter. Earlier, he had alleged that the school failed to provide adequate medical assistance and questioned the decision to take her to a hospital in Nirman Vihar instead of a closer medical facility.
The Class 3 student of Lovely Heritage School had collapsed in her classroom around 9 am on Wednesday, shortly after returning from a physical training period. The incident was captured on the classroom's CCTV cameras.
Police said the investigation is underway and they have collected the CCTV footage, along with other evidence. They are also examining the allegations levelled by the family against the school administration.
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