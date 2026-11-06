ETV Bharat / bharat

Death In Classroom: Lovely Heritage Student's Post-Mortem To Be Conducted On Friday

New Delhi: Post-mortem examination of the nine-year-old girl who died after collapsing inside her classroom at a private school in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase-II will be conducted on Friday, officials said.

The autopsy will be conducted by a medical board, comprising two to three doctors from GTB Hospital, which was formed at the family's request.

The girl's body is currently kept at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. The post-mortem could not be conducted on Thursday as the family sought an examination by a medical board. Officials said the exact cause of death would be ascertained after they receive the post-mortem report.

The girl's uncle alleged that had the police initiated the process for post-mortem in the morning, the formalities could have been completed on Thursday itself.

Family members continued to grieve the loss of their only child, with the girl's mother reportedly being unwell and her father inconsolable. Relatives, who arrived from outside Delhi, have been staying with the family and trying to console the parents.