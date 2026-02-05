ETV Bharat / bharat

'Dearness Allowance Is A Legally Enforceable Right', SC Directs Wb To Pay DA To Its Employees From 2008-2019

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday observed that the dearness allowance is a legally enforceable right and it is not an additional benefit but a means to maintain a minimum standard of living. The apex court made these observations while directing the West Bengal government to pay it to its employees for the period from 2008 to 2019.

A bench comprising justices Sanjay Karol and Prashant Kumar Mishra said dearness allowance is not an additional benefit but a means to maintain a minimum standard of living.

The bench made it clear that those employees of the state who have retired in the pendency of this litigation shall also be entitled to benefits in accordance herewith.

The apex court directed the state government to file a status report after payment of the first instalment and scheduled the matter for further hearing regarding compliance on April 15.

The bench said to receive dearness allowance is a legally enforceable right that has accrued in favour of the respondents-employees of West Bengal.

The bench directed the West Bengal government to pay 25 per cent of the outstanding DA to its employees by March 6. “The employees of the appellant-State shall be entitled to release of arrears in accordance with this judgment for the period 2008-2019”, the bench said.

The bench said dearness allowance emerges as a practical instrument of protection in the hands of the welfare state. The bench stressed that it safeguards its employees from the adverse effects of rising prices.