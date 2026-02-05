'Dearness Allowance Is A Legally Enforceable Right', SC Directs Wb To Pay DA To Its Employees From 2008-2019
Observing that dearness allowance is a legally enforceable right, the top court directed the West Bengal government to pay it to its employees.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 5, 2026 at 2:59 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday observed that the dearness allowance is a legally enforceable right and it is not an additional benefit but a means to maintain a minimum standard of living. The apex court made these observations while directing the West Bengal government to pay it to its employees for the period from 2008 to 2019.
A bench comprising justices Sanjay Karol and Prashant Kumar Mishra said dearness allowance is not an additional benefit but a means to maintain a minimum standard of living.
The bench made it clear that those employees of the state who have retired in the pendency of this litigation shall also be entitled to benefits in accordance herewith.
The apex court directed the state government to file a status report after payment of the first instalment and scheduled the matter for further hearing regarding compliance on April 15.
The bench said to receive dearness allowance is a legally enforceable right that has accrued in favour of the respondents-employees of West Bengal.
The bench directed the West Bengal government to pay 25 per cent of the outstanding DA to its employees by March 6. “The employees of the appellant-State shall be entitled to release of arrears in accordance with this judgment for the period 2008-2019”, the bench said.
The bench said dearness allowance emerges as a practical instrument of protection in the hands of the welfare state. The bench stressed that it safeguards its employees from the adverse effects of rising prices.
Against the backdrop of financial implications involved, the apex court also constituted a committee comprising former apex court judge Justice Indu Malhotra, former Chief Justice/Judge of High Court justices Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Goutam Bhaduri and Comptroller and Auditor General of India or senior most officer in his establishment, nominated by him.
The apex court directed the committee in consultation with the state authorities, to determine the total amount to be paid, the schedule of payments and periodically verify the release of the amounts.
The bench said the payment of the first instalment, subject to the determination of the committee, should be paid by March 31, 2026. According to counsel familiar with the development, the total outstanding DA dues are around 41,000 crores.
A section of the West Bengal government employees had moved before the Calcutta High Court, demanding DA at the same rate as their central government counterparts, along with pending arrears.
The high court in May 2022 ruled in favour of the employees and instructed the state to align its DA with central rates.
However, the West Bengal government challenged the high court's verdict by filing an appeal in the Supreme Court in November 2022. As of April 2025, while central government employees receive 55 per cent DA, their West Bengal counterparts get only 18 per cent, notwithstanding a recent 4 per cent hike.