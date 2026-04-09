ETV Bharat / bharat

Deaf Man's Murder Mystery Solved In Karnataka: Two Arrested In Twisted Love Triangle!

Mysuru: Karnataka Police have arrested two deaf men in connection with the murder of a differently-abled man named Swamy in Nanjangud taluk, police said. The probe, aided by experts from the Speech and Hearing Institute, revealed that the accused killed Swamy over a personal dispute. His body was recovered from a well nearly two months after he went missing.

The victim, Swamy, a resident of Devarrammanahalli Palya, was married to Savita, who is also deaf. The couple had a three-year-old daughter and were living together peacefully until the incident.

The main accused, Srinivas (37) from Kunigal in Tumkur district, also deaf, reportedly befriended Savita and Swamy. According to police, Srinivas developed feelings for Savita and saw Swamy as an obstacle.

On February 12, Srinivas allegedly took Swamy to Ammattur village in Kunigal taluk and attacked him while the former was intoxicated at a farm in Hosapura. The assault on the neck led to Swamy’s death, police said.

“After the crime, Srinivas threw Swamy’s body into a well with the help of friends and covered it with a stone in an attempt to hide the crime,” they said.