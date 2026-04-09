Deaf Man's Murder Mystery Solved In Karnataka: Two Arrested In Twisted Love Triangle!
Karnataka police arrest two deaf men for the murder of Swamy, a deaf man, in a shocking case uncovered with expert help after two months.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 9:14 PM IST
Mysuru: Karnataka Police have arrested two deaf men in connection with the murder of a differently-abled man named Swamy in Nanjangud taluk, police said. The probe, aided by experts from the Speech and Hearing Institute, revealed that the accused killed Swamy over a personal dispute. His body was recovered from a well nearly two months after he went missing.
The victim, Swamy, a resident of Devarrammanahalli Palya, was married to Savita, who is also deaf. The couple had a three-year-old daughter and were living together peacefully until the incident.
The main accused, Srinivas (37) from Kunigal in Tumkur district, also deaf, reportedly befriended Savita and Swamy. According to police, Srinivas developed feelings for Savita and saw Swamy as an obstacle.
On February 12, Srinivas allegedly took Swamy to Ammattur village in Kunigal taluk and attacked him while the former was intoxicated at a farm in Hosapura. The assault on the neck led to Swamy’s death, police said.
“After the crime, Srinivas threw Swamy’s body into a well with the help of friends and covered it with a stone in an attempt to hide the crime,” they said.
After several days, when Swamy didn’t return, his wife Savita filed a complaint with the Nanjangud Rural Police Station on March 4.
“During the investigation, we noticed suspicious behaviour as Srinivas communicated with Savita through sign language on a video call. Srinivas had also given Swamy’s mobile phone to Savita on the day Swamy disappeared, raising further concerns,” said officials.
Because all involved are deaf and mute, police sought help from experts at the All India Speech and Hearing Institute in Mysuru. Using sign language interpretation, the accused confessed to the murder during interrogation.
“Swamy’s body was recovered from the well roughly two months after the murder, identified by his mother based on his clothing. Srinivas and another friend, Gangadhar, who assisted in the crime, have been arrested while a manhunt for a third suspect is underway,” said Inspector S. Anand of Nanjangud Rural Police Station, who is heading the probe.
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