Deadlock Over Anti-Paper Leak Bill In Parliament Ends; To Be Taken Up By Lok Sabha For Discussion Tomorrow
Sources said that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reached out to floor leaders of opposition parties to discuss the bill on Tuesday, reports Anamika Ratna.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 6:54 PM IST
New Delhi: The deadlock between the government and the opposition over the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the Parliament has been resolved with major political parties agreeing to commence a comprehensive discussion on the bill in the lower house on Tuesday after outreach by Speake Om Birla, ETV Bharat has learnt.
Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day on Monday after after repeated disruptions by Opposition members demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged police action against student protesters during the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak issue.
During the House proceeding on Monday, Speaker Om Birla urged all parties to recognize that this issue concerns millions of students and youths across the country, as well as the transparency of competitive examinations; therefore, a comprehensive and meaningful discussion is warranted.
The government had also been consistently appealing to the opposition to allow the House to function and to cooperate in passing this significant bill—a measure the opposition itself had previously demanded.
Sources told ETV Bharat that a consensus has been reached to hold a discussion on the bill on Tuesday with the bill likely to be passed tomorrow as well. Approximately 10 hours have been allocated for the debate as per sources.
It is understood that the Speaker personally engaged with the floor leaders of various political parties, resulting in a mutual agreement between the ruling party and the opposition to hold a detailed discussion on the bill on Tuesday.
The amendment bill has been introduced with the aim of effectively curbing paper leaks, cheating, organized exam mafias, and other unfair practices in public examinations. During Tuesday's discussion, various parties may present their suggestions and amendments regarding the bill's provisions.
According to sources, the opposition has submitted 93 amendments; the government will respond to these suggestions following the discussion, after which the bill will be presented to the House for approval.
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