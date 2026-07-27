ETV Bharat / bharat

Deadlock Over Anti-Paper Leak Bill In Parliament Ends; To Be Taken Up By Lok Sabha For Discussion Tomorrow

New Delhi: The deadlock between the government and the opposition over the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the Parliament has been resolved with major political parties agreeing to commence a comprehensive discussion on the bill in the lower house on Tuesday after outreach by Speake Om Birla, ETV Bharat has learnt.

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day on Monday after after repeated disruptions by Opposition members demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged police action against student protesters during the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak issue.

During the House proceeding on Monday, Speaker Om Birla urged all parties to recognize that this issue concerns millions of students and youths across the country, as well as the transparency of competitive examinations; therefore, a comprehensive and meaningful discussion is warranted.

The government had also been consistently appealing to the opposition to allow the House to function and to cooperate in passing this significant bill—a measure the opposition itself had previously demanded.