ETV Bharat / bharat

Deadline For National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Applications Extended Till Sep 30

New Delhi: The last date for submission of applications by selected meritorious students for National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) for 2026-27 has been extended to September 30, the Ministry of Education announced on Tuesday. The earlier deadline was August 31.

So far, 79,398 fresh and 1,87,208 renewal applications have been submitted for 2026-27. The National Scholarship Portal (NSP) is open for submission of applications by students with effect from June 1.

The "National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme", implemented by Ministry of Education, awards scholarships to meritorious students from economically weaker sections to prevent drop-out of students after elementary level--class 8 and encourage them to complete their school education up to higher secondary level.

The scheme provides one lakh fresh scholarships every year for class 9 students who clear the qualifying exam for the scholarship conducted by the state or UT governments. The scholarship is continued through renewal mode from classes 10 to 12 based on the student's academic performance.

"For 2026-27, selected students have to do a one-time registration (OTR) on the NSP, after which they have to apply for the scholarship scheme that they have selected," the Ministry said in a statement. The scheme is applicable only to students studying in state government, government-aided and local body schools. The scholarship amount is Rs 12,000 per annum per student.