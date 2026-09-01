Deadline For National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Applications Extended Till Sep 30
The "National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme" awards scholarships to meritorious students from economically weaker sections to prevent drop-out of students after elementary level
Published : September 1, 2026 at 7:34 PM IST
New Delhi: The last date for submission of applications by selected meritorious students for National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) for 2026-27 has been extended to September 30, the Ministry of Education announced on Tuesday. The earlier deadline was August 31.
So far, 79,398 fresh and 1,87,208 renewal applications have been submitted for 2026-27. The National Scholarship Portal (NSP) is open for submission of applications by students with effect from June 1.
The "National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme", implemented by Ministry of Education, awards scholarships to meritorious students from economically weaker sections to prevent drop-out of students after elementary level--class 8 and encourage them to complete their school education up to higher secondary level.
The scheme provides one lakh fresh scholarships every year for class 9 students who clear the qualifying exam for the scholarship conducted by the state or UT governments. The scholarship is continued through renewal mode from classes 10 to 12 based on the student's academic performance.
"For 2026-27, selected students have to do a one-time registration (OTR) on the NSP, after which they have to apply for the scholarship scheme that they have selected," the Ministry said in a statement. The scheme is applicable only to students studying in state government, government-aided and local body schools. The scholarship amount is Rs 12,000 per annum per student.
NMMSS scholarships are disbursed directly into the bank accounts of selected students by electronic transfer through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) following DBT mode.
The eligibility parameters for availing the scholarship include parental income of not more than Rs 3.50 lakh per annum, a minimum of 55 pc marks or equivalent grade in class 7 examination for appearing in the selection test for award of scholarship (relaxable by 5 pc for SC and ST students).
The NMMSS is implemented through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) - the one-stop platform for scholarship schemes disbursed to students by the Centre.
"All eligible students are advised to complete their scholarship applications on the scholarship portal within the extended timeline. Students who have already submitted their applications should also ensure that their applications are duly verified by the concerned institute, district, and state nodal officers, as applicable," it added.
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