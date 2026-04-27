ETV Bharat / bharat

Deadliest Heat Risk India Faces Cloaked In Monsoon Clouds, Disguised As Relief: Study

New Delhi: A new scientific study warns that India's heat crisis is no longer just about rising temperatures, but about a meteoric rise in humidity.

Researchers highlight the growing threat of 'wet-bulb temperature,' a deadly combination of heat and moisture. As per a study called, 'Anatomy of moist heatwaves in India during the summer monsoon season', published in Climate Dynamics, "Every summer, India braces for dry heat. Thermometers climb, advisories go out, and people learn to fear the sun. But the deadliest heat risk India faces does not arrive in the summer; it is cloaked in monsoon clouds and disguised as relief".

The study says, humidity can kill faster than any dry heatwave, because the body has no defense against it. "Sweat cannot evaporate, the skin cannot cool, and within hours, the consequences can be fatal," it says.

Scientists at the University of Reading, working with researchers from India and the United Kingdom (UK), have for the first time decoded the mechanics of India's monsoon-season 'moist heatwaves'. What they found is both alarming and, for the first time, actionable.

Using over 80 years of weather data, they have shown that a single large-scale weather pattern, the Boreal Summer Intraseasonal Oscillation, which drives the monsoon's own internal rhythm, can raise the occurrence of a moist heatwave in northern India by 125% above normal. And critically, this pattern can be forecast two to four weeks in advance.

People with their faces covered stop at a traffic signal beneath a shade installed for protection from the heat on a hot summer day in Varanasi (AFP)

Dr Akshay Deoras, who led the study, says the gap between how seriously India takes dry heat versus moist heat is itself a danger. "We often find people being more aware of dry heatwaves in India, given the scorching summer season, but moist heat remains less known and is therefore more dangerous," he said.

Dr Deoras says, outdoor public gatherings are notorious for causing heat exhaustion. "Advance warning of a moist heatwave could allow organisers of public events, such as cricket matches and other large gatherings, to reschedule activities, extend drinks breaks, and strengthen on-site medical provision to protect both participants and spectators," he says.