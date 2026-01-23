ETV Bharat / bharat

'Dead Economy': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Flags Textile Sector Crisis Amid US Tariffs

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said India must secure a trade deal with the United States of America that puts Indian businesses and workers first and asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must not allow his "own weakness" to impact the economy any further.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha shared a video on X of his recent visit to a garment factory in Haryana.

In a post on X accompanying the video, Gandhi said, "50 per cent US tariffs and uncertainty are badly hurting India’s textile exporters. Job losses, factory shutdowns and reduced orders are a reality of our 'Dead Economy'."

"Mr Modi has offered no relief or even spoken about tariffs, even though more than 4.5 crore jobs and lakhs of businesses are at stake. Modi ji, you are accountable; please direct your attention to this matter!" he said, using the hashtag TINA -- 'There is No Accountability'.

Gandhi also posted the video on YouTube and wrote a post accompanying it. He stated: "Modi ji, you are accountable; please direct your attention to this matter!" Gandhi said in an obvious swipe at the PM with a play on US President Donald Trump's often-repeated phrase in social media posts --"Thank you for your attention to this matter".

"India's textile industry is the second largest employer in our economy – our textiles are loved worldwide, and the craftsmanship of our tailors is truly unparalleled. Yet today, this industry is facing deep uncertainty and fear because of US tariffs," the Congress leader said.