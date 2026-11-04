ETV Bharat / bharat

Dead-Drop Money Transfers, Student Mule Accounts Under Scanner In Drug Trafficking Probe

New Delhi: Investigative agencies are intensifying their focus on the financial networks suspected of facilitating drug trafficking with dead-drop money transfers, hawala transactions and the alleged use of student bank accounts by African nationals emerging as key areas of concern during a recent inter-agency meeting in Bengaluru.

The issues came up during the third quarterly state-level Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting for Karnataka, convened to strengthen coordinated enforcement efforts and improve the collective response to evolving narcotics trafficking challenges.

A case study presented by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) highlighted suspected financial transactions involving hawala channels, dead-drop money transfers and the alleged use of student mule accounts by African nationals.

“The discussions underline the growing importance of following the money trail alongside the seizure of narcotic substances, as investigators seek to identify the financial intermediaries and networks that may enable drug syndicates to operate,” an official aware of the meeting told ETV Bharat on Wednesday.

The meeting was chaired by Vishal M Sanap, Deputy Director General of the Narcotics Control Bureau (South Western Region), and brought together representatives from several central and state agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate (ED), Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Customs, Income Tax Department, Intelligence Bureau (IB), Railway Protection Force (RPF), State Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) and Karnataka Police.

Dead-Drop Transfers Pose Investigative Challenge

A dead-drop money transfer generally involves the movement or handover of money through an intermediary, location or transaction arrangement designed to conceal the identities of the sender and recipient. “In financial investigations, the term can describe methods intended to avoid direct contact between participants and make the movement of funds harder to trace,” the official said.

When such arrangements intersect with hawala networks, investigators may have to reconstruct transactions that do not necessarily correspond to straightforward transfers between identifiable bank accounts. Establishing the source of funds, identifying the ultimate beneficiaries and linking financial movements to suspected narcotics transactions can require coordination between enforcement, intelligence and financial investigation agencies, the official added.

Hawala is an informal value-transfer system that operates through networks of intermediaries. Although informal transfers are not automatically evidence of criminal activity, investigators examine transactions suspected of being used to conceal the proceeds of crime, facilitate illicit payments or move money across borders outside regulated banking channels.