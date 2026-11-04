Dead-Drop Money Transfers, Student Mule Accounts Under Scanner In Drug Trafficking Probe
A recent inter-agency meeting in Bengaluru examined suspected financial networks involving African nationals, hawala transactions and use of student bank accounts to move illicit funds.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 4:41 PM IST
New Delhi: Investigative agencies are intensifying their focus on the financial networks suspected of facilitating drug trafficking with dead-drop money transfers, hawala transactions and the alleged use of student bank accounts by African nationals emerging as key areas of concern during a recent inter-agency meeting in Bengaluru.
The issues came up during the third quarterly state-level Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting for Karnataka, convened to strengthen coordinated enforcement efforts and improve the collective response to evolving narcotics trafficking challenges.
A case study presented by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) highlighted suspected financial transactions involving hawala channels, dead-drop money transfers and the alleged use of student mule accounts by African nationals.
🤝3rd Quarterly State-Level JCC Meeting for Karnataka was convened in Bengaluru to enhance coordinated enforcement efforts & strengthen collective response to evolving drug trafficking challenges. 🔷 Chaired by DDG, NCB (South Western Region), the meeting witnessed participation from various central & state agencies including NIA, ED, R&AW, CBN, Customs, Income Tax, IB, RPF, State ANTF & Karnataka Police. 🔷 Deliberation focused on emerging etomidate trafficking trends, strengthening State ANTF, ED action on JCC-referred cases & follow-up in NDPS cases involving PITNDPS detention. Discussion also covered RPF dossiers on Ganja trafficking & a DRI case study highlighting hawala transactions, dead-drop money transfers & alleged use of student mule accounts by African nationals. 🔷 During the meeting, emphasis was laid on concerted efforts by all stakeholders to ensure the effective implementation of Vision Document on Narcotics Control (2026–2029). #NCB #NarcoticsControlBureau #SayNoToDrugs #ZeroTolerance #JCCMeeting @HMOIndia @dg_ncb @PIBHomeAffairs @NIA_India @cbicindia @NarcoticsCBN @RPF_INDIA @IncomeTaxIndia @NCBBengaluru @BlrCityPolice @KarnatakaCops— NCB INDIA (@narcoticsbureau) October 29, 2026
“The discussions underline the growing importance of following the money trail alongside the seizure of narcotic substances, as investigators seek to identify the financial intermediaries and networks that may enable drug syndicates to operate,” an official aware of the meeting told ETV Bharat on Wednesday.
The meeting was chaired by Vishal M Sanap, Deputy Director General of the Narcotics Control Bureau (South Western Region), and brought together representatives from several central and state agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate (ED), Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Customs, Income Tax Department, Intelligence Bureau (IB), Railway Protection Force (RPF), State Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) and Karnataka Police.
Dead-Drop Transfers Pose Investigative Challenge
A dead-drop money transfer generally involves the movement or handover of money through an intermediary, location or transaction arrangement designed to conceal the identities of the sender and recipient. “In financial investigations, the term can describe methods intended to avoid direct contact between participants and make the movement of funds harder to trace,” the official said.
When such arrangements intersect with hawala networks, investigators may have to reconstruct transactions that do not necessarily correspond to straightforward transfers between identifiable bank accounts. Establishing the source of funds, identifying the ultimate beneficiaries and linking financial movements to suspected narcotics transactions can require coordination between enforcement, intelligence and financial investigation agencies, the official added.
Hawala is an informal value-transfer system that operates through networks of intermediaries. Although informal transfers are not automatically evidence of criminal activity, investigators examine transactions suspected of being used to conceal the proceeds of crime, facilitate illicit payments or move money across borders outside regulated banking channels.
Student Mule Accounts Under Scrutiny
The alleged use of student mule accounts was another significant aspect of the case study. A money mule is a person whose bank account or payment credentials are used to receive, transfer or withdraw funds on behalf of another individual or group, potentially concealing the actual owner or beneficiary of the money.
“Student accounts could be exploited if account holders are persuaded, recruited or deceived into receiving and transferring funds without understanding their origin or purpose,” another official said.
Individuals may knowingly allow their accounts to be used in exchange for payment. The circumstances and degree of knowledge of each account holder would need to be established through investigation, he said.
“The central challenge is to establish whether particular accounts were used to channel suspected drug proceeds, identify the individuals controlling the transactions and determine the relationship between the financial activity and the alleged trafficking network,” he said.
Inter-Agency Coordination Remains Central
The Bengaluru meeting also examined emerging trafficking trends, involving etomidate, the strengthening of the State ANTF and follow-up in narcotics cases involving preventive detention under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act.
“The participation of agencies with different investigative mandates is intended to help connect intelligence on drug consignments with financial transactions, suspected proceeds of crime and the wider networks supporting trafficking operations. Such coordination can help identify links that might remain undetected when cases are investigated in isolation,” the official stated.