ETV Bharat / bharat

DDA Orders Safety Audit Of High-Rise Buildings Constructed Before 2001

New Delhi: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has issued directions for a mandatory structural audit of all high-rise buildings, including malls, hospitals and educational buildings, which were constructed before 2001. The move comes against the backdrop of building collapses, including the one in Satya Niketan, which claimed the lives of seven people.

"The structural safety audit is mandatory to be carried out by all the owners of all high rise buildings (15 metre or above) which were sanctioned before March 21, 2001. The structural audit is to be carried out within three months," says a public notice issued on Thursday.

It also says that even if a building (sanctioned before March 21, 2001) is less than 15 metres in height but has high footfall, such as group housing, educational buildings, hospitals, and institutional buildings, the owners of such structures would also have to get the assessment done within three months.