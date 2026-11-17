ETV Bharat / bharat

Days After Saying 'It Would've Been Better If BJP Hadn't Won', Bengal MLA Takes A U-Turn

A file photo of Panihati MLA Ratna Debnath (R) meets the widow of slain BJP leader Arup Saha. ( ETV Bharat )

Panihati: Days after Ranta Debnath — the BJP MLA from Panihati in the North 24 Parganas of West Bengal — had said that it would have been better if the party hadn't come to power over the alleged murder of a BJP leader in the locality and blamed another faction for it, she issued a press statement clarifying that part of her comments is being shown, which is misleading.

Debnath, who is also the mother of the RG Kar rape and murder victim, mentioned in her statement issued on Monday that such distortion of her statement has sparked controversy and conveyed the wrong message to society.

"The media has completely distorted one of my statements, leading to controversy and confusion. A part of my comment was taken out of context, which has sent the wrong message to society. I wish to clarify that I never intended or suggested that it would have been better if the BJP had not come to power. My words have been distorted, which is highly unfortunate," Debnath wrote in the statement issued in Bengali. She reaffirmed that her entry into politics was driven by her belief in the ideology of the BJP and her trust in its organisation — a position from which she has not wavered. She also expressed continued confidence in the party leadership, including Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and state president Samik Bhattacharya and intended to continue her political journey as a BJP member. The statement issued by Debnath on Monday. (ETV Bharat) "As an elected MLA of the BJP, I remain fully confident in and committed to the party, its organisation, and its core ideology. I hold the party’s decisions, its leadership, and its organisational discipline in the highest regard. I have 100% faith in the leadership of Suvendu Adhikari — the Chief Minister — as well as in the entire party leadership, including the respected Shamik Bhattacharya," she said in the statement.