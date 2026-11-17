Days After Saying 'It Would've Been Better If BJP Hadn't Won', Bengal MLA Takes A U-Turn
Panihati legislator Ratna Debnath has clarified in a statement that part of her comments is being shown, which has conveyed the wrong message to society.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 1:09 PM IST
Panihati: Days after Ranta Debnath — the BJP MLA from Panihati in the North 24 Parganas of West Bengal — had said that it would have been better if the party hadn't come to power over the alleged murder of a BJP leader in the locality and blamed another faction for it, she issued a press statement clarifying that part of her comments is being shown, which is misleading.
Debnath, who is also the mother of the RG Kar rape and murder victim, mentioned in her statement issued on Monday that such distortion of her statement has sparked controversy and conveyed the wrong message to society.
"The media has completely distorted one of my statements, leading to controversy and confusion. A part of my comment was taken out of context, which has sent the wrong message to society. I wish to clarify that I never intended or suggested that it would have been better if the BJP had not come to power. My words have been distorted, which is highly unfortunate," Debnath wrote in the statement issued in Bengali.
She reaffirmed that her entry into politics was driven by her belief in the ideology of the BJP and her trust in its organisation — a position from which she has not wavered. She also expressed continued confidence in the party leadership, including Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and state president Samik Bhattacharya and intended to continue her political journey as a BJP member.
"As an elected MLA of the BJP, I remain fully confident in and committed to the party, its organisation, and its core ideology. I hold the party’s decisions, its leadership, and its organisational discipline in the highest regard. I have 100% faith in the leadership of Suvendu Adhikari — the Chief Minister — as well as in the entire party leadership, including the respected Shamik Bhattacharya," she said in the statement.
"I wish to reiterate that I have always been, currently am, and will continue to be — with complete trust and a sense of responsibility — aligned with the party and its organisation. The foundation of my political journey and my social service lies in the ideology of the BJP, my faith in its leadership, and my commitment to the organisation. This stance has not changed, nor will it change in the future," she added.
On Sunday, BJP leader Arup Saha lost his life after being beaten during a clash involving a faction of party workers in Panihati. Following the incident, Debnath had visited his family members and spoke out against a certain faction within the party, alleging that another group of BJP members was responsible for the incident.
While sitting beside the grieving widow of Saha, she remarked in a choking voice and in tears that there is a state of impasse in Panihati. In this context, she said, "It would have been better if the BJP hadn't won."
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