Days After Amit Shah Reviews Manipur Security, Terror Struck Again In Bishnupur District
Suspected militants attacked Meitei villagers with bombs at Saiton village in Bishnupur district, an area sharing its border with Churachandpur district.
Published : January 5, 2026 at 2:13 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: Violence struck again in volatile Manipur on Monday, days after Home Minister Amit Shah held a review meeting over the security scenario of the State with Governor AK Bhalla and top police officials in New Delhi.
It is learnt that suspected militants attacked Meitei villagers with bombs today morning at Saiton village in Bishnupur district. The area shares its border with Churachandpur district as well.
As per officials, two people have been injured in the attack. They have been identified as Nongthombam Indubala Devi (37) and Soibam Sanatomba (51).
On Friday, Home Minister Shah reviewed the security scenario of Manipur with Governor Ajay Bhalla Bhalla, Manipur Government Adviser Kuldiep Singh, Chief Secretary PK Goel and Director General of Police Rajiv Singh.
"During the meeting, which took place for more than two hours, Shah was briefed on the prevailing law and order situation and ongoing measures to restore normalcy," said a senior official aware of the meeting.
Manipur is presently under President's Rule, which was enforced on February 13 last year following the resignation of the Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The current phase of President’s Rule will end on February 13.
The Manipur Legislative Assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been placed under suspended animation.
Condemning the incident, the Kuki-Zo council demanded a thorough and impartial investigation into the matter.
"We strongly condemn such incidents. We are demanding authorities identify and bring the perpetrators to justice at the earliest. We also urge the security forces to further strengthen vigilance in and around buffer zones to ensure that such incidents are not repeated," Ginza, spokesperson of the Kuki-Zo council, told ETV Bharat.
According to Ginza, the incident occurred in and around the buffer zone areas established by the security forces.
Any violation of this neutral and sensitive area undermines the efforts of the security forces and escalates fear and mistrust among the general public, added Ginza.
"It is particularly unfortunate and condemnable that such an incident has taken place during the ongoing Christmas-New Year festive season, a time for peace, reflection and togetherness. Instead, this act installed panic and insecurity among civilians, disrupting normal life and threatening the fragile calm that people are striving to rebuild," said Ginza.
