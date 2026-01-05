ETV Bharat / bharat

Days After Amit Shah Reviews Manipur Security, Terror Struck Again In Bishnupur District

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Violence struck again in volatile Manipur on Monday, days after Home Minister Amit Shah held a review meeting over the security scenario of the State with Governor AK Bhalla and top police officials in New Delhi.

It is learnt that suspected militants attacked Meitei villagers with bombs today morning at Saiton village in Bishnupur district. The area shares its border with Churachandpur district as well.

As per officials, two people have been injured in the attack. They have been identified as Nongthombam Indubala Devi (37) and Soibam Sanatomba (51).

On Friday, Home Minister Shah reviewed the security scenario of Manipur with Governor Ajay Bhalla Bhalla, Manipur Government Adviser Kuldiep Singh, Chief Secretary PK Goel and Director General of Police Rajiv Singh.

"During the meeting, which took place for more than two hours, Shah was briefed on the prevailing law and order situation and ongoing measures to restore normalcy," said a senior official aware of the meeting.