'Today Is A Day Of Reverence': PM Modi Remembers Sacrifice Of Brave Sahibzades On Veer Baal Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ( File/ANI )

New Delhi: On the occasion of Veer Baal Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the Sahibzades, the sons of the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh. He described the day as a day of reverence dedicated to remembering their supreme sacrifice. Taking to social media platform X, the Prime Minister said, “Veer Baal Diwas is a day of reverence, dedicated to remembering the sacrifice of the brave Sahibzades. We recall the unshakeable faith of Mata Gujri Ji and the immortal teachings of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji." He further said that the day symbolises courage, conviction, and righteousness. “This day is associated with courage, conviction and righteousness. Their lives and ideals will continue to motivate people for generations," he added. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to the Sahibzades on the occasion, highlighting their unmatched courage and sacrifice at a very young age. In a post on X, Amit Shah said, “The sacrifices made by Guru Gobind Singh Ji's brave sons at such a young age, in defence of their faith and country, are unparalleled in history. The values ​​instilled in the Sahibzades by Mata Gujri and Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the seeds of humanity they sowed, could not be shaken even by the inhumane torture inflicted by cruel tyrants." The Union Home Minister further noted that to ensure the story of the four Sahibzades reaches every generation, Prime Minister Modi initiated the observance of Veer Baal Diwas "To ensure that the story of the four Sahibzades' sacrifice reaches every generation, Prime Minister Modi initiated the observance of 'Veer Bal Diwas. On this 'Veer Bal Diwas', I pay my respects to Guru Gobind Singh Ji, Mata Gujri, and the brave Sahibzades, remembering their martyrdom," Amit Shah added.