Day Not Far When BJP Forms Government In Kerala: Amit Shah

Thiruvananthapuram: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the day is not far away when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in Kerala and that his party’s ultimate goal in the state was to form a government under the lotus symbol.

While launching the BJP’s ‘Mission 2026’ for Kerala, Shah said the state’s comprehensive development and security can be ensured only through the BJP.

Addressing a gathering of newly elected local body representatives, he expressed confidence that if the BJP has a mayor in Thiruvananthapuram today, it will have a chief minister in Kerala tomorrow.

“This victory is not our goal, but a stepping stone towards achieving our goal. Our ultimate goal is to form a government in Kerala under the lotus symbol and bring a BJP Chief Minister. Our goal is to make Kerala fully developed and to protect Kerala from anti-national forces, to protect the power of faith that has existed in Kerala for centuries,” Shah said.

“The people of Kerala also believe that the United Democratic Front (UDF) and Left Democratic Front (LDF) cannot accomplish these three tasks; only the NDA, led by Narendra Modi, can do so. Narendra Modi has envisioned making this country a developed India by 2047. I have come here today to tell the people of Kerala that the path to a developed India goes through a developed Kerala,” he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing "Viksit Keralam Sammelan" in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Jan 11, 2026 (Sunday) (ETV Bharat)

‘Developed Kerala, secure Kerala’

Shah said that for the goal of Viksit Bharat (Developed India) to become a reality, a developed Kerala is essential. He accused both the LDF and UDF fronts of protecting corrupt elements. According to him, neither alliance is capable of protecting faith nor delivering development.

“Our goal is to fully develop Kerala and protect it from anti-national forces. We must preserve the long-standing faith of the people of Kerala and ensure security for everyone. Only the BJP under the leadership of Narendra Modi can achieve these three goals,” he said.

Shah added that Prime Minister Modi has set the target of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047, and that this is possible only through a developed Kerala.

The Home Minister alleged that the “match-fixing” between the LDF and UDF has stalled Kerala’s development. He said neither front is capable of ensuring Kerala’s future—whether in terms of development, security, or protection of faith.