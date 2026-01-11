Day Not Far When BJP Forms Government In Kerala: Amit Shah
The Home Minister launches the BJP’s Mission 2026 in Kerala, pledging development, security, and faith protection in the state.
Published : January 11, 2026 at 3:07 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the day is not far away when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in Kerala and that his party’s ultimate goal in the state was to form a government under the lotus symbol.
While launching the BJP’s ‘Mission 2026’ for Kerala, Shah said the state’s comprehensive development and security can be ensured only through the BJP.
Addressing a gathering of newly elected local body representatives, he expressed confidence that if the BJP has a mayor in Thiruvananthapuram today, it will have a chief minister in Kerala tomorrow.
“This victory is not our goal, but a stepping stone towards achieving our goal. Our ultimate goal is to form a government in Kerala under the lotus symbol and bring a BJP Chief Minister. Our goal is to make Kerala fully developed and to protect Kerala from anti-national forces, to protect the power of faith that has existed in Kerala for centuries,” Shah said.
“The people of Kerala also believe that the United Democratic Front (UDF) and Left Democratic Front (LDF) cannot accomplish these three tasks; only the NDA, led by Narendra Modi, can do so. Narendra Modi has envisioned making this country a developed India by 2047. I have come here today to tell the people of Kerala that the path to a developed India goes through a developed Kerala,” he added.
‘Developed Kerala, secure Kerala’
Shah said that for the goal of Viksit Bharat (Developed India) to become a reality, a developed Kerala is essential. He accused both the LDF and UDF fronts of protecting corrupt elements. According to him, neither alliance is capable of protecting faith nor delivering development.
“Our goal is to fully develop Kerala and protect it from anti-national forces. We must preserve the long-standing faith of the people of Kerala and ensure security for everyone. Only the BJP under the leadership of Narendra Modi can achieve these three goals,” he said.
Shah added that Prime Minister Modi has set the target of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047, and that this is possible only through a developed Kerala.
The Home Minister alleged that the “match-fixing” between the LDF and UDF has stalled Kerala’s development. He said neither front is capable of ensuring Kerala’s future—whether in terms of development, security, or protection of faith.
Referring to the BJP’s advances in Tripura and Uttar Pradesh, he said that this time, change belongs to Kerala. The party has seen major growth not only in cities but also in rural areas.
He pointed out that the BJP’s vote share in Kerala was 11% in 2014, rose to 16% in 2019, and increased to 20% in 2024. “The rise from 20% to 30%, and from 30% to 40%, is not far away. That will happen in 2026 itself. The BJP will come to power in Kerala,” he added.
Criticism of vote bank politics
Shah accused both fronts of supporting organisations like the Popular Front, SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami for the sake of vote-bank politics. He said such appeasement politics cannot save Kerala.
He claimed that the BJP’s concept of Developed Kerala ensures the development of every citizen in the state. He questioned whether the LDF, UDF or their “allies”, like the Popular Front, Jamaat-e-Islami or the banned SDPI, could ensure Kerala’s security, stating they cannot because both fronts function based on these groups’ vote banks.
He also accused those opposing the ban on triple talaq and the Waqf amendment of not respecting the dignity of Muslim women.
Challenge on the Sabarimala issue
Shah strongly criticised the state government over the alleged loss of gold at Sabarimala. He said two ministers were under suspicion in the case and that the current special investigation team could not conduct a fair probe.
He challenged the Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, to hand over the Sabarimala gold loss case to a central agency and demanded that the Chief Minister resign if he cannot protect religious faith.
Development models
Shah said Kerala should adopt development models followed by states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh instead of relying only on remittances from expatriates. He also mocked the Congress and CPM for fighting each other in Kerala while standing together in Bengal, calling it hypocrisy.
He expressed hope that the BJP’s victories in Haryana, Maharashtra and Delhi would be repeated in Kerala as well, and that once a BJP Chief Minister comes to power, Kerala would witness major changes.
Also Read