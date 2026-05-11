'Day Like No Other': On April 27, 50 Hottest Cities Of The World Were From India
The list was compiled by AQI.in and as per it, Indian cities occupied it entirely from rank 1 to 50.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 9:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: Something really unusual yet concerning happened on April 27. The day has no modern precedent in terms of global weather.
When AQI.in compiled its daily heat index, every single one of the world top hottest cities was located inside India. Not one entry from the Middle East. Not one from sub-Saharan Africa. Not one from Australia. India occupied the entire list, from rank 1 to rank 50.
It was not a normal April. And it demands a serious, data-grounded reckoning. Top on the list was Banda in the Bundelkhand region of south Uttar Pradesh — a semi-arid plateau long known for brutal summers and chronic water scarcity. On April 27, it recorded the highest average temperature of any city on earth.
Its minimum was 34.7°C. That means even at its coolest — the hours after midnight — Banda was hotter than what most of Europe considers a dangerous summer heatwave. Its maximum of 46.2°C was the highest single-city peak on the global list that day. At 15% humidity, the heat is dry and desiccating. Skin loses moisture rapidly. Labourers working outdoors face genuine risk of heat stroke within hours of midday exposure.
According to the heat index, Banda does not feature much in mainstream climate coverage. It has no world-famous landmarks. But on April 27, its sky recorded conditions more extreme than any other urban area on the planet.
Next comes Amravati (Max 44.3°C, UV 10.3, Humidity 13 per cent), a structurally baked inland belt of Maharashtra. Flat terrain, sparse tree cover, low elevation, and distance from any moderating coastline create conditions where heat simply accumulates with nowhere to go.
And the next is Kanpur with maximum temperature of 46.1°C. An industrial city on the Gangetic plain, it is caught in late April’s heat trough: the westerly winds that kept winter cool have retreated, and a hot continental air mass from the northwest presses down. Wind at 27.7 km/h and 46°C does not cool the body — it accelerates dehydration, states the AQI report.
The next are Yavatmal and Akola in Maharashtra with average of 39.4°C and 39.3°C respectively. Both from Vidarbha. Both illustrating one of the most overlooked climate stories of 21st-century India: the year-on-year intensification of summer heat in this belt.
Akola recorded the highest UV index of any city on the list- 10.7. The WHO classifies UV 8+ as “very high” and 11+ as “extreme.” At 10.7, unprotected skin can begin to burn within 15 minutes at midday. Combined with 13% humidity — the driest conditions among the top-10 cities — Akola on this day was a textbook heat stress environment.
With 21 cities on this list, UP deserves the most attention. The state spans the Gangetic plain — topographically flat, geographically exposed, and in late April locked in a heat trough driven by a low-pressure system over Rajasthan.
Fatehpur hit 46.1°C as Etawah matched it. But Etawah’s real story is wind- at 59.8 km/h, it recorded the strongest gusts of any city on the entire global list. At 46°C ambient temperature, winds of that speed are not a relief. They strip moisture from surfaces and bodies at a rate the body cannot compensate for.
Prayagraj had the widest temperature swing of any city: a high of 45.7°C dropping to a minimum of 29.1°C overnight — a 16.6°C diurnal range characteristic of continental climates in transition. It also had the highest humidity on the list at 21%, meaning the physiological heat burden was compounded.
The NCR cluster tells its own story. Noida, New Delhi, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad all clustered between 44.1°C and 44.9°C maximum. Delhi never dropped below 33.7°C even at its overnight minimum. Urban heat island effects — the density of concrete, asphalt, and machinery — mean cities retain daytime heat and radiate it back through the night.
As per the AQI report, every Maharashtra entry comes from Vidarbha. Chandrapur (Max 45.3°C), Bhusawal (Max 44.6°C, UV 10.4), Nagpur (Max 44.0°C), Nanded (Max 43.6°C) are cities where summer temperatures push toward 45°C with increasing regularity.
What makes the Vidarbha situation particularly significant is context- this region carries some of the highest rates of agricultural distress in India. Farmers and field workers are outdoors during the hottest hours with limited access to shade, hydration, or emergency medical support. Heatwave mortality in this belt is consistently underreported.
The surprise in this data is that Rajasthan does not dominate the list — the state with India’s all-time temperature record (Phalodi, 51°C in May, 2016) is ranked in the bottom half.
The reason is analytically important- Rajasthan’s desert nights are genuinely cool. The Thar Desert loses heat rapidly after sunset, bringing average daily temperatures down even when the afternoon maximum is brutal.
Jaisalmer hit 44.1°C maximum — extreme by any measure — but its 30.5°C minimum brought its 24-hour average to 37.5°C, placing it at rank 49. Phalodi hit 44.5°C maximum with a 37.8°C average. The desert’s diurnal cooling saves it from the top of this particular ranking, even as its peak readings remain dangerous.
Orchha, Jhansi, Burhanpur, Gwalior, Khajuraho, Satna, and Maihar form a corridor of central Indian cities where historical deforestation has measurably reduced surface albedo, amplifying heat absorption.
Gwalior hit 45.6°C maximum with 41.8 km/h gusts. Khajuraho — the UNESCO World Heritage site drawing international tourists — hit 44.3°C. Visitors walking between the famous temples on April 27 were doing so in extreme heat conditions that would trigger national emergencies in most countries.
World Top 50 Hottest Cities – April 2026
|Rank
|City
|State
|Avg °C
|Max °C
|Min °C
|UV
|Wind km/h
|Humidity %
|1
|Banda
|Uttar Pradesh
|40.5
|46.2
|34.7
|9.5
|29.5
|15
|2
|Amravati
|Maharashtra
|39.5
|44.3
|34.3
|10.3
|24.1
|13
|2
|Kanpur
|Uttar Pradesh
|39.5
|46.1
|33.8
|9.8
|27.7
|15
|4
|Yavatmal
|Maharashtra
|39.4
|43.5
|35.0
|10.1
|19.4
|13
|5
|Akola
|Maharashtra
|39.3
|44.3
|33.0
|10.7
|26.3
|13
|6
|Fatehpur
|Uttar Pradesh
|39.1
|46.1
|32.5
|9.7
|28.1
|16
|7
|Etawah
|Uttar Pradesh
|38.8
|46.1
|31.0
|9.6
|59.8
|16
|8
|Noida
|Uttar Pradesh
|38.7
|44.1
|33.6
|9.6
|23.8
|13
|9
|Orchha
|Madhya Pradesh
|38.7
|45.2
|33.0
|9.9
|26.3
|17
|10
|Jhansi
|Uttar Pradesh
|38.7
|45.2
|33.0
|9.9
|26.3
|17
|11
|Nagpur
|Maharashtra
|38.6
|44.0
|32.9
|9.4
|15.5
|15
|12
|Nanded
|Maharashtra
|38.6
|43.6
|33.7
|10.5
|19.1
|15
|13
|Faridabad
|Haryana
|38.6
|44.2
|33.4
|9.6
|23.8
|14
|14
|Parbhani
|Maharashtra
|38.5
|43.0
|33.4
|10.7
|19.8
|13
|15
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|38.5
|44.0
|33.7
|9.6
|23.0
|14
|16
|Chandrapur
|Maharashtra
|38.5
|45.3
|31.4
|9.3
|19.8
|20
|17
|Burhanpur
|Madhya Pradesh
|38.5
|44.2
|31.9
|10.4
|28.4
|13
|18
|Bhusawal
|Maharashtra
|38.4
|44.6
|31.2
|10.4
|27.4
|14
|19
|Gurgaon
|Haryana
|38.3
|44.1
|33.4
|9.6
|23.8
|14
|20
|Jalgaon
|Maharashtra
|38.2
|44.3
|31.1
|10.3
|24.1
|16
|21
|Agra
|Uttar Pradesh
|38.2
|45.5
|32.4
|9.5
|48.6
|17
|22
|Kota
|Rajasthan
|38.2
|44.2
|32.6
|10.0
|24.5
|15
|23
|Firozabad
|Uttar Pradesh
|38.2
|45.7
|32.5
|9.5
|40.0
|17
|24
|Palwal
|Haryana
|38.1
|44.9
|31.8
|9.5
|27.0
|16
|25
|Adilabad
|Telangana
|38.1
|44.2
|32.5
|9.8
|21.6
|17
|26
|Greater Noida
|Uttar Pradesh
|38.1
|44.6
|31.8
|9.6
|24.1
|13
|27
|Ghaziabad
|Uttar Pradesh
|38.1
|44.3
|32.3
|9.6
|24.1
|13
|28
|Bhiwadi
|Rajasthan
|38.1
|44.3
|32.8
|9.6
|26.6
|15
|29
|Bikaner
|Rajasthan
|38.0
|44.4
|32.2
|10.0
|30.6
|17
|30
|Prayagraj
|Uttar Pradesh
|38.0
|45.7
|29.1
|9.6
|24.5
|21
|31
|Gwalior
|Madhya Pradesh
|38.0
|45.6
|33.4
|9.9
|41.8
|18
|32
|Khurja
|Uttar Pradesh
|37.9
|44.8
|31.2
|9.5
|29.5
|14
|33
|Khajuraho
|Madhya Pradesh
|37.9
|44.3
|32.7
|9.6
|27.4
|17
|34
|Vrindavan
|Uttar Pradesh
|37.8
|45.4
|31.5
|9.3
|35.3
|18
|35
|Mathura
|Uttar Pradesh
|37.8
|45.4
|31.8
|9.3
|43.2
|18
|36
|Phalodi
|Rajasthan
|37.8
|44.5
|30.8
|10.4
|28.1
|16
|37
|Hathras
|Uttar Pradesh
|37.8
|45.4
|31.4
|9.5
|31.7
|17
|38
|Satna
|Madhya Pradesh
|37.8
|44.7
|33.4
|9.6
|28.1
|17
|39
|Tonk
|Rajasthan
|37.8
|44.4
|32.1
|10.3
|27.4
|16
|40
|Aligarh
|Uttar Pradesh
|37.8
|45.3
|31.0
|9.5
|27.7
|16
|41
|Bulandshahr
|Uttar Pradesh
|37.8
|44.7
|30.9
|9.5
|27.7
|14
|42
|Maihar
|Madhya Pradesh
|37.8
|44.7
|33.4
|9.6
|28.1
|17
|43
|Barehra
|Uttar Pradesh
|37.7
|45.4
|31.0
|9.6
|29.9
|16
|44
|Bahadurgarh
|Haryana
|37.7
|44.5
|31.8
|9.7
|30.2
|15
|45
|Raipur
|Chhattisgarh
|37.5
|44.0
|30.9
|7.7
|28.4
|18
|46
|Lucknow
|Uttar Pradesh
|37.5
|45.2
|29.6
|9.7
|20.9
|18
|47
|Budaun
|Uttar Pradesh
|37.5
|45.6
|31.5
|9.6
|29.2
|14
|48
|Solapur
|Maharashtra
|37.5
|41.9
|31.7
|10.3
|28.1
|19
|49
|Sambhal
|Uttar Pradesh
|37.5
|45.5
|30.5
|9.5
|29.5
|13
|50
|Jaisalmer
|Rajasthan
|37.5
|44.1
|30.5
|10.1
|35.6
|18