ETV Bharat / bharat

'Day Like No Other': On April 27, 50 Hottest Cities Of The World Were From India

Workers load drinking water bottles onto a cart before they are distributed at a railway station, on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad ( AFP )

Hyderabad: Something really unusual yet concerning happened on April 27. The day has no modern precedent in terms of global weather.

When AQI.in compiled its daily heat index, every single one of the world top hottest cities was located inside India. Not one entry from the Middle East. Not one from sub-Saharan Africa. Not one from Australia. India occupied the entire list, from rank 1 to rank 50.

It was not a normal April. And it demands a serious, data-grounded reckoning. Top on the list was Banda in the Bundelkhand region of south Uttar Pradesh — a semi-arid plateau long known for brutal summers and chronic water scarcity. On April 27, it recorded the highest average temperature of any city on earth.

Its minimum was 34.7°C. That means even at its coolest — the hours after midnight — Banda was hotter than what most of Europe considers a dangerous summer heatwave. Its maximum of 46.2°C was the highest single-city peak on the global list that day. At 15% humidity, the heat is dry and desiccating. Skin loses moisture rapidly. Labourers working outdoors face genuine risk of heat stroke within hours of midday exposure.

According to the heat index, Banda does not feature much in mainstream climate coverage. It has no world-famous landmarks. But on April 27, its sky recorded conditions more extreme than any other urban area on the planet.

Next comes Amravati (Max 44.3°C, UV 10.3, Humidity 13 per cent), a structurally baked inland belt of Maharashtra. Flat terrain, sparse tree cover, low elevation, and distance from any moderating coastline create conditions where heat simply accumulates with nowhere to go.

And the next is Kanpur with maximum temperature of 46.1°C. An industrial city on the Gangetic plain, it is caught in late April’s heat trough: the westerly winds that kept winter cool have retreated, and a hot continental air mass from the northwest presses down. Wind at 27.7 km/h and 46°C does not cool the body — it accelerates dehydration, states the AQI report.

A family covers itself to escape the searing heat (AFP)

The next are Yavatmal and Akola in Maharashtra with average of 39.4°C and 39.3°C respectively. Both from Vidarbha. Both illustrating one of the most overlooked climate stories of 21st-century India: the year-on-year intensification of summer heat in this belt.

Akola recorded the highest UV index of any city on the list- 10.7. The WHO classifies UV 8+ as “very high” and 11+ as “extreme.” At 10.7, unprotected skin can begin to burn within 15 minutes at midday. Combined with 13% humidity — the driest conditions among the top-10 cities — Akola on this day was a textbook heat stress environment.

With 21 cities on this list, UP deserves the most attention. The state spans the Gangetic plain — topographically flat, geographically exposed, and in late April locked in a heat trough driven by a low-pressure system over Rajasthan.