After Raghav Chadha Hits Back By Saying Don't Mistake My Silence For Surrender, AAP Leaders Take 'Samosa' Dig At Him
Aam Aadmi Party removed Raghav Chadha as its deputy leader in Rajya Sabha and replaced him with Professor Ashok Mittal.
Published : April 3, 2026 at 3:35 PM IST|
Updated : April 3, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST
New Delhi: A day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dropped Raghav Chadha as its Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha and replaced him with Professor Ashok Mittal, Chadha shared a video on X, subtly questioning his party's decision.
However, hours later, several AAP leaders ranging from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to party spokesperson Anurag Dhanda targeted Chadha through video messages and press meetings.
In the morning, Chadha said in a video message: "Whenever I get a chance to speak in the Parliament, I raise public issues. Maybe I raise topics not usually raised... but is raising public issues a crime? Have I committed a crime? Have I made a mistake? Have I done something wrong?"
April 3, 2026
"I am asking this question because the AAP told the Rajya Sabha Secretariat to stop Raghav Chadha from speaking in Parliament," he said in his 'silenced, but not defeated' message.
"The Aam Aadmi Party has asked the Rajya Sabha to not let Raghav Chadha speak. But why? I always spoke for the common man. I have raised issues, such as expensive food at airports, toll plaza loot, telecom firms overcharging us, bank loots, gig workers' problems, adulteration in food etc. After raising these issues, the common man benefited. But what has the AAP lost? Why am I being silenced?" he said in the video. He also gave a stern warning: "Don't mistake my silence for surrender. I'm a quiet river now, but I know how to rise into a flood."
Hours later, AAP's spokesperson Anurag Dhanda hit out at Chadha, saying he does not speak against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "For the past few years, you have been scared, Raghav. You are afraid to speak out against Modi. You are afraid to speak on the country's real issues," Dhanda said in a post on X.
"We are (Arvind) Kejriwal's soldiers. Fearlessness is our first identity. If someone fears Modi, will they fight for the country?" Dhanda wrote.
He also took a jibe at Chadha for raising public interest issues in Parliament, like paid paternity leave and lowering food costs at airports. "In Parliament, the party gets just a little time to speak—in that, we can either struggle to save the nation or push to make samosas cheaper in the airport canteen. In Gujarat, hundreds of our workers have been arrested by the BJP's police – did the MP Saheb say something in the House?" he added.
Later, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said he believes the party's Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament is “compromised.”
"If he does not walk out on important issues where the party has taken a clear stand, is unwilling to speak against the deletion of votes in West Bengal, or raise his voice against the Gujarat government for arresting party workers, then action will have to be taken. He has gone against the party whip," said Mann. He said that instead Chadha was taking about "samosas being expensive and delivery of pizzas being delayed."
Mann added that it is common for parties to change their leaders in Parliament. “Between 2014 and 2019, Dr Dharamvir Gandhi was the party’s leader in the House, and later I took over that role,” he said. AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj too, in a video message, accused Chadha of engaging in "soft PR" in Parliament.
"The government doesn’t care if someone does ‘soft PR’ in Parliament, because a small party has very limited time there. Recently, all opposition parties wanted to bring a motion to impeach the CEC, but you refused to sign it," Bharadwaj said.
Meanwhile, Sanjay Singh remains the leader of the AAP group in Rajya Sabha. The party now holds ten seats in the 245-member Rajya Sabha -- seven from Punjab and three from Delhi -- making it the fourth-largest group after the BJP, the Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC).
Chadha, who turned 37 earlier this year, has been associated with AAP since the party was founded in 2012. He first encountered Kejriwal during the final stages of the India Against Corruption campaign, when discussions were underway about whether to convert the movement into a political outfit. At the time Chadha was 23.