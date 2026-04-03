ETV Bharat / bharat

After Raghav Chadha Hits Back By Saying Don't Mistake My Silence For Surrender, AAP Leaders Take 'Samosa' Dig At Him

AAP MP Raghav Chadha speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the second part of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 24, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: A day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dropped Raghav Chadha as its Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha and replaced him with Professor Ashok Mittal, Chadha shared a video on X, subtly questioning his party's decision.

However, hours later, several AAP leaders ranging from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to party spokesperson Anurag Dhanda targeted Chadha through video messages and press meetings.

In the morning, Chadha said in a video message: "Whenever I get a chance to speak in the Parliament, I raise public issues. Maybe I raise topics not usually raised... but is raising public issues a crime? Have I committed a crime? Have I made a mistake? Have I done something wrong?"

"I am asking this question because the AAP told the Rajya Sabha Secretariat to stop Raghav Chadha from speaking in Parliament," he said in his 'silenced, but not defeated' message.

"The Aam Aadmi Party has asked the Rajya Sabha to not let Raghav Chadha speak. But why? I always spoke for the common man. I have raised issues, such as expensive food at airports, toll plaza loot, telecom firms overcharging us, bank loots, gig workers' problems, adulteration in food etc. After raising these issues, the common man benefited. But what has the AAP lost? Why am I being silenced?" he said in the video. He also gave a stern warning: "Don't mistake my silence for surrender. I'm a quiet river now, but I know how to rise into a flood."

Hours later, AAP's spokesperson Anurag Dhanda hit out at Chadha, saying he does not speak against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "For the past few years, you have been scared, Raghav. You are afraid to speak out against Modi. You are afraid to speak on the country's real issues," Dhanda said in a post on X.