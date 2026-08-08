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Day After Meeting Modi, SAD Chief Sukhbir Badal Extends Support For Women's Quota Bill Linked To Delimitation

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal during a protest by Students Organisation of India (SOI) against the alleged examination paper leaks, in Patiala, Punjab, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 ( PTI )

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal, at a meeting of its senior leaders here on Saturday, demanded the immediate implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill. The announcement comes a day after party president Sukhbir Badal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi which brought the revival of the Akali-BJP alliance before the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections into the spotlight.

"The Shiromani Akali Dal draws inspiration from the teachings of the Sikh Gurus, who championed the dignity, equality and equal rights of women," SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said in a post on X after the meeting.

He said the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) "has already set an example by providing for women's reservation in its House".

After detailed deliberations on key issues before Parliament, the Shiromani Akali Dal also demanded a fair and equitable Delimitation that ensures equal representation to all States, Badal said.

"The Shiromani Akali Dal supported the proposal which was put up by the Government of India on the floor of the House for a uniform increase of 50 per cent of seats of all states.

"The party emphasised that women reservation and Delimitation should be done immediately," Badal said in the post.