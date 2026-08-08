Day After Meeting Modi, SAD Chief Sukhbir Badal Extends Support For Women's Quota Bill Linked To Delimitation
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) also demanded a fair and equitable Delimitation that ensures equal representation to all states, Badal said.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 7:24 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal, at a meeting of its senior leaders here on Saturday, demanded the immediate implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill. The announcement comes a day after party president Sukhbir Badal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi which brought the revival of the Akali-BJP alliance before the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections into the spotlight.
"The Shiromani Akali Dal draws inspiration from the teachings of the Sikh Gurus, who championed the dignity, equality and equal rights of women," SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said in a post on X after the meeting.
The Shiromani Akali Dal, at a meeting of its senior leaders in Chandigarh today, demanded the immediate implementation of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the country.— Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) August 8, 2026
The Shiromani Akali Dal draws inspiration from the teachings of the Sikh Gurus, who championed the dignity,… pic.twitter.com/y7VP39zdyk
He said the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) "has already set an example by providing for women's reservation in its House".
After detailed deliberations on key issues before Parliament, the Shiromani Akali Dal also demanded a fair and equitable Delimitation that ensures equal representation to all States, Badal said.
"The Shiromani Akali Dal supported the proposal which was put up by the Government of India on the floor of the House for a uniform increase of 50 per cent of seats of all states.
"The party emphasised that women reservation and Delimitation should be done immediately," Badal said in the post.
The government is making a fresh attempt for the passage of a Constitution Amendment Bill to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures in 2029 and redraw the Lok Sabha constituencies to increase their number to 816 in the ongoing Monsoon session by reaching out to opposition leaders and NDA allies.
The Constitution Amendment Bill was defeated in the last session.
Akali-BJP Alliance
Until 1992, the BJP and the SAD fought elections separately but came together after the elections. Till 1994, the SAD was a party representing only Sikhs, but after the alliance, its doors were opened to people of other religions as well.
After this, in 1997, the BJP and the SAD fought the elections together. The SAD-BJP alliance was successful in Punjab in 1997, 2007 and again in 2012 and both came to power together. The alliance lost power in Punjab in the 2017 Assembly elections and in 2020, the 25-year-old alliance broke up due to farm laws.
Although initially the SAD had tried to support the Centre on these farmer laws, seeing the pressure of the people, Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the post of Union Minister in protest against the farmer laws on December 17, 2020. Both the parties fought the subsequent Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections separately. The SAD tried a new experiment by forming an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party, which failed.
According to experts, if the results of the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections are analyzed carefully, it is clear that there was a huge spread of votes due to the SAD and the BJP contesting separately in many seats.
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