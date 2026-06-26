ETV Bharat / bharat

Day 7 Of CJP Protest: Late-Night Commotion; Protesters Wish Dharmendra Pradhan 'Happy Birthday', Reiterate Resignation Demands

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar became a topic of discussion when videos went viral on social media late night on Thursday, showing protesters wishing Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan by singing "Happy Birthday to you, Dharmendra ji," following it up with chants demanding, "Please resign, Dharmendra Pradhan ji."

Thereafter, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke again declared that if the Education Minister is unable to resolve issues faced by students and the youth, he should resign from his post. Addressing the gathering from stage, he said, "Pradhan ji, many happy returns of the day. We want to give you a gift. We are sending you a resignation letter; you simply need to sign it. That would be the greatest gift for students."

Dipke also reminded the audience how various competitive examinations have become mired in controversies in the recent past. He alleged that lakhs of students have been affected by the lack of transparency and accountability in the examination system, saying that while students have been consistently raising their voices, the government is not taking their demands seriously.