Day 7 Of CJP Protest: Late-Night Commotion; Protesters Wish Dharmendra Pradhan 'Happy Birthday', Reiterate Resignation Demands
On Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's birthday, protesters sang "Happy Birthday to You", raised slogans saying, "Please resign, Dharmendra Pradhan ji" | Anand Gupta reports.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 11:32 AM IST
New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar became a topic of discussion when videos went viral on social media late night on Thursday, showing protesters wishing Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan by singing "Happy Birthday to you, Dharmendra ji," following it up with chants demanding, "Please resign, Dharmendra Pradhan ji."
Thereafter, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke again declared that if the Education Minister is unable to resolve issues faced by students and the youth, he should resign from his post. Addressing the gathering from stage, he said, "Pradhan ji, many happy returns of the day. We want to give you a gift. We are sending you a resignation letter; you simply need to sign it. That would be the greatest gift for students."
Dipke also reminded the audience how various competitive examinations have become mired in controversies in the recent past. He alleged that lakhs of students have been affected by the lack of transparency and accountability in the examination system, saying that while students have been consistently raising their voices, the government is not taking their demands seriously.
Reiterating the demand for the Education Minister to accept moral responsibility and resign, he emphasised that the CJP movement is not driven by personal opposition, but is being conducted to bring about reforms in the country's education system and to safeguard the future of students.
Another incident occurred at the protest site late in the night, further heightening tensions. Protesters alleged that one of the activists was assaulted. For a while, this was followed by chaos at the protest site. In a video that surfaced on social media, a protester is seen alleging that the Delhi Police personnel stationed there witnessed the incident unfold before their eyes, but took no action. Protesters demanded an impartial inquiry into the matter and action against those responsible. However, Delhi Police has not yet issued any official statement on the alleged incident.
On Friday morning, when the protest entered its seventh day, students, parents, teachers, and members of various social organisations continued to arrive at the protest site to extend their support to the movement. The CJP stuck to its position that the protest will continue until their demands are met, and said that their sit-in — demanding improvements in the education system, transparency in the examination process, and accountability — will persist.
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