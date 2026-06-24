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Day 5 Of Cockroach Janta Party Protest: DU Professor Vijendra Chauhan To Address Jantar Mantar Rally

New Delhi: The protest at Jantar Mantar by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) — demanding action on the NEET paper leak, reforms in the education system, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan — entered its fifth day on Wednesday. Amid a crowd of angry students, teachers, and social activists at the protest site, CJP leaders accused the government of ignoring critical issues related to education.

Educationist and Delhi University's Vijender Singh Chauhan, an Associate Professor of Hindi at Zakir Husain College, is scheduled to reach the protest site at 5 pm today. Extending his support to the movement, he has appealed to the public to join the protest at Jantar Mantar, noting that issues like the dismal state of education, the need for increased education budgets, and transparency in the examination system, have been raised for years; yet the government has failed to address them seriously.

'Education Issues Now At Centre Of Public Discourse'

In a video released on X, Chauhan said that while he had previously been dismissed as a "worthless teacher" or addressed as a "cockroach", he continued to raise his voice on educational issues. He remarked that, for the first time, there was an emerging possibility of putting questions regarding education at the centre of the nation's public discourse.

He said, "For years, we have been speaking about the poor state of education, the need for adequate budgetary allocation, and the importance of maintaining the integrity of examinations. Now, the Opposition is also raising these issues, and the ruling party is being compelled to respond."

Professor Chauhan announced that he will deliver a public lecture at the Jantar Mantar protest site, covering topics like the NEET paper leak, challenges within the education system, and issues concerning students' futures.

Slogans Against Dharmendra Pradhan