Day 5 Of Cockroach Janta Party Protest: DU Professor Vijendra Chauhan To Address Jantar Mantar Rally
While sticking to their demand of Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, CJP leaders claimed anti-social elements are pressuring them to call off the movement, reports Anand Gupta.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 11:31 AM IST
New Delhi: The protest at Jantar Mantar by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) — demanding action on the NEET paper leak, reforms in the education system, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan — entered its fifth day on Wednesday. Amid a crowd of angry students, teachers, and social activists at the protest site, CJP leaders accused the government of ignoring critical issues related to education.
Educationist and Delhi University's Vijender Singh Chauhan, an Associate Professor of Hindi at Zakir Husain College, is scheduled to reach the protest site at 5 pm today. Extending his support to the movement, he has appealed to the public to join the protest at Jantar Mantar, noting that issues like the dismal state of education, the need for increased education budgets, and transparency in the examination system, have been raised for years; yet the government has failed to address them seriously.
'Education Issues Now At Centre Of Public Discourse'
In a video released on X, Chauhan said that while he had previously been dismissed as a "worthless teacher" or addressed as a "cockroach", he continued to raise his voice on educational issues. He remarked that, for the first time, there was an emerging possibility of putting questions regarding education at the centre of the nation's public discourse.
He said, "For years, we have been speaking about the poor state of education, the need for adequate budgetary allocation, and the importance of maintaining the integrity of examinations. Now, the Opposition is also raising these issues, and the ruling party is being compelled to respond."
Professor Chauhan announced that he will deliver a public lecture at the Jantar Mantar protest site, covering topics like the NEET paper leak, challenges within the education system, and issues concerning students' futures.
Slogans Against Dharmendra Pradhan
Late Tuesday night, protesters raised slogans against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, chanting "Go Pradhan, Go." CJP workers declared that the agitation would continue until the Education Minister resigned from his post. The protesters also symbolically launched a "Diaper Donation Drive for Dharmendra Pradhan" campaign. People described this as a symbolic protest against the government's failures regarding education policy and examination management.
CJP leaders also alleged that anti-social elements are exerting pressure to shut down the protest, and the movement. They claimed that open threats have been issued to force the vacation of the Jantar Mantar protest site.
Protesters said the NEET paper leak, irregularities in recruitment exams, and flaws in the education system have impacted the futures of lakhs of students. They allege that the government has failed to ensure accountability regarding these issues. CJP leaders reiterated that the movement is proceeding in a completely peaceful and democratic manner and that the struggle will continue until their demands — specifically the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and comprehensive reforms in the education system — are met.
Abhijeet Dipke Hits Back At Dharmendra Pradhan
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke reacted strongly to a statement allegedly made by the Union Education Minister, in which the movement was labeled a "terrorist B-team". Dipke said that the students, parents, and ordinary citizens participating in the movement are raising their voices for their rights, and demanding improvements in the education system.
He alleged that the government is evading accountability regarding examination-related controversies and incidents of student suicides. Inviting the Minister to visit Jantar Mantar, Dipke challenged him to initiate legal action if there was any substance to the allegations. He condemned the Minister's statement, describing it as an insult to students and the youth.
Also Read:
- CJP Protest Enters Day 4: Teachers To Join Demonstration At Jantar Mantar; Party Launches Symbolic 'Diaper' Campaign
- CJP Founder Dipke Writes To PM Modi; Urges Rs 1 Cr Compensation To Families Of Students Who Died By Suicide
- CJP Chief Abhijeet Dipke Blames RSS for Attack On Him; Demands Resignation Of Education Minister In Nagpur
- Cockroaches Heading To Pink City: CJP To Hold Protest In Jaipur On Monday; To Demand Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation