ETV Bharat / bharat

Day 21 Of CJP Protest: Abhijeet Dipke Visits Mukherjee Nagar, Interacts With UPSC, SSC Candidates

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar entered its 21st day on Friday, despite torrential rain in the capital on Thursday. Demonstrators remain steadfast at the protest site, raising slogans against the government and demanding reforms in the examination system. Also at Jantar Mantar, social activist Sonam Wangchuk’s indefinite hunger strike in support of the movement entered its 13th day.

Earlier on Thursday, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke visited Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar late in the evening to interact with UPSC and SSC aspirants. During the interaction, students shared their grievances regarding competitive exams, concerns about their futures, and various issues related to the employment scenario in the country.

At Mukherjee Nagar, Dipke met with young people preparing for competitive exams, who complained that despite years of hard work, they were not seeing timely conduct of exams, declaration of results, or appointments. Many aspirants expressed concerns over persistent delays in recruitment exams, incidents of paper leaks, exam cancellations, and the growing uncertainty caused by protracted legal processes.

The students also said that while they spend years preparing for competitive exams, the failure to complete the recruitment process on time leads to mounting mental, financial, and social pressure. Many aspirants also emphasised the long-felt need for a transparent and time-bound examination system.