Day 21 Of CJP Protest: Abhijeet Dipke Visits Mukherjee Nagar, Interacts With UPSC, SSC Candidates
Students talk about difficulties regarding competitive exams, concerns about future, and various issues related to employment.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 2:53 PM IST
New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar entered its 21st day on Friday, despite torrential rain in the capital on Thursday. Demonstrators remain steadfast at the protest site, raising slogans against the government and demanding reforms in the examination system. Also at Jantar Mantar, social activist Sonam Wangchuk’s indefinite hunger strike in support of the movement entered its 13th day.
Earlier on Thursday, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke visited Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar late in the evening to interact with UPSC and SSC aspirants. During the interaction, students shared their grievances regarding competitive exams, concerns about their futures, and various issues related to the employment scenario in the country.
At Mukherjee Nagar, Dipke met with young people preparing for competitive exams, who complained that despite years of hard work, they were not seeing timely conduct of exams, declaration of results, or appointments. Many aspirants expressed concerns over persistent delays in recruitment exams, incidents of paper leaks, exam cancellations, and the growing uncertainty caused by protracted legal processes.
The students also said that while they spend years preparing for competitive exams, the failure to complete the recruitment process on time leads to mounting mental, financial, and social pressure. Many aspirants also emphasised the long-felt need for a transparent and time-bound examination system.
After interacting with the students, Abhijeet Dipke said the struggles, hopes, and unvarnished realities shared by UPSC and SSC aspirants make it clear that reforms in the examination system can no longer be postponed. He said that since millions of the country's youth toil for years for their future, they deserve a fair, transparent, and time-bound recruitment process. He added that reforming the examination system is not merely a demand of the students, but an issue linked to the nation's future; if deserving youth do not receive timely opportunities, the entire employment ecosystem will be impacted.
Jantar Mantar Protest Enters Day 21
At Jantar Mantar, protesters remain steadfast in pressing their demands for the 21st day running, their enthusiasm undiminished despite the rains. They asserted that the government must take effective measures to ensure transparency in recruitment exams, strict action against incidents like paper leaks, implement a time-bound recruitment calendar, and safeguard the interests of the youth. They said the agitation will continue till concrete decisions are taken regarding their demands.
Abhijeet Dipke said the movement won't be confined to Jantar Mantar. In the coming days, outreach programmes involving students and youth will be organised in different cities and educational hubs, to raise issues related to competitive examinations and employment on a broader scale. The party maintains that this campaign will continue in order to unite the voices of aspirants from across the country on a single platform and to strengthen the demand for reforms in the examination system.
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