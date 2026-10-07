ETV Bharat / bharat

Day 2 Of INDIA Bloc Protest Rahul, Priyanka, Other MPs Detained After Being Forcibly Removed From Protest Site

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were forcibly removed on Wednesday by police and were detained after they, along with other leaders, staged a sit-in at the roundabout near the Shangri-La Hotel in central Delhi.

Gandhi and other MPs and leaders were headed in buses to the Jantar Mantar protest site after they were stopped by the police from proceeding further. They staged a sit-in at the roundabout itself, with Priyanka Gandhi lying on the road along with other women leaders, while carrying a copy of the Constitution.

Security personnel gathered in large numbers at the site, and they first forcibly removed Rahul Gandhi and put him inside a police bus after carrying him on their shoulders. Some of the Congress leaders, including Amarinder Singh, Raja Warring and Udai Bhanu Chib, alighted atop the bus carrying Rahul Gandhi, while Mumtaz Patel sat on its bonnet.

A large posse of women police personnel then started removing Priyanka Gandhi and other women who were lying on the road. They were forcibly removed and put into buses and were taken away from the site.

Opposition MPs earlier held a lunch meeting at a restaurant in central Delhi, from where they headed to the Jantar Mantar protest site in buses. Several other opposition MPs were also detained by the police.