ETV Bharat / bharat

Day 16 Of CJP Protest: Wangchuk Loses 6 Kg As Fast Enters 8th Day

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke speaks to supporters during a hunger strike demanding action over alleged irregularities in examinations and seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Sunday, July 5, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at the Jantar Mantar here, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and government accountability over alleged examination irregularities, entered its 16th day on Sunday, while it was the eighth day of an indefinite hunger strike announced by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has lost around six kg since beginning the fast.

According to a health bulletin issued by doctors, Wangchuk's blood pressure was recorded at 112/70 mm Hg in the lying-down position, heart rate at 72 beats per minute and blood sugar at 67 mg/dL. The bulletin said his hydration is fair, he is mentally alert and his weight has dropped to 60.95 kg, accounting for a loss of around six kg in seven days.

The CJP continued to press for Pradhan's resignation, alleging that repeated examination irregularities and paper leaks have devastated the lives of students and their families.

In a post on X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the parents of NEET aspirant Riya Kumari Thapa, who the outfit claims died after the alleged paper leak shattered her dreams, visited the protest site on Sunday.

Dipke said Thapa's father, an Army veteran, joined the protest with the appeal that no other family should have to endure the loss that his family has suffered and urged the Centre to ensure that such incidents are not repeated.

In another post, the CJP said it stands firmly with Thapa's parents in their grief and fight against what it described as a corrupt system that failed their daughter.