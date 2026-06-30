Day 11 Of CJP Jantar Mantar Protest: Sonam Wangchuk's Blood Sugar Falls On 3rd Day Of Hunger Strike
Since morning, a large number of students, teachers, youths, and social activists gathered to peacefully raise slogans in support of their demands.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 1:48 PM IST
New Delhi: The protest at Jantar Mantar, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), entered its 11th day on Tuesday, with environmental activist and education reform advocate Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike entering its third day.
The agitation focuses on issues regarding the education and examination systems, transparency in the examination process, environmental conservation, and a demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
According to those associated with the movement, Wangchuk's blood sugar level has dropped below normal to 66 due to the continuous fast, raising concerns among supporters and doctors regarding his health.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said Wangchuk has been surviving solely on water and salt during his hunger strike over the past three days. Doctors are regularly monitoring his health, including pulse, blood pressure, and other vital health indicators. Dipke noted that the situation could become critical if his health deteriorates further.
Since morning on the 11th day of the CJP protest, a large number of students, teachers, youths, social activists, and members of various organisations gathered at the protest site. Demonstrators peacefully raised slogans in support of their demands and urged the government to take concrete steps to improve the education system. The CJP asserts that this movement is not for any single individual but addresses issues concerning the future of students, the youth, and coming generations across the country, which is why they were urging people to join the movement and extend their support.
Education Reforms, Environment Protection The Big Demands
The protesters are demanding reforms in the education system, transparency in the examination process, strict action against incidents like paper leaks, and the assurance of integrity and accountability in government recruitment. Additionally, issues such as environmental conservation and climate change are being highlighted prominently.
Those associated with the movement said that both quality education and a safe environment are essential for the country's development. They argued that if serious measures regarding these issues are not taken in time, both the youth and society could suffer in the future.
People from various states are arriving at the protest site daily to extend their support. Numerous student organisations, social activists, and ordinary citizens are joining the movement. While some individuals are observing a symbolic one-day fast, other protesters have remained steadfast at the sit-in for several days.
The agitators maintain that this growing support demonstrates that issues like education and environment have become matters of national concern. They declared that the movement will continue until the government gives serious consideration to their demands.
Also Read:
Sonam Wangchuk Begins Hunger Strike Till Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns As CJP Protest Intensifies
Day 7 Of CJP Protest: Late-Night Commotion; Protesters Wish Dharmendra Pradhan 'Happy Birthday', Reiterate Resignation Demands
Dipke To Appear Before MeitY Panel Over Withholding Of CJP's Account
Abhijeet Dipke Slapped: 'People From RSS Behind It, Move To Silence Student Voice,' Alleges Cockroach Janta Party Founder