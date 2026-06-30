ETV Bharat / bharat

Day 11 Of CJP Jantar Mantar Protest: Sonam Wangchuk's Blood Sugar Falls On 3rd Day Of Hunger Strike

New Delhi: The protest at Jantar Mantar, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), entered its 11th day on Tuesday, with environmental activist and education reform advocate Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike entering its third day.

The agitation focuses on issues regarding the education and examination systems, transparency in the examination process, environmental conservation, and a demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

According to those associated with the movement, Wangchuk's blood sugar level has dropped below normal to 66 due to the continuous fast, raising concerns among supporters and doctors regarding his health.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said Wangchuk has been surviving solely on water and salt during his hunger strike over the past three days. Doctors are regularly monitoring his health, including pulse, blood pressure, and other vital health indicators. Dipke noted that the situation could become critical if his health deteriorates further.

Since morning on the 11th day of the CJP protest, a large number of students, teachers, youths, social activists, and members of various organisations gathered at the protest site. Demonstrators peacefully raised slogans in support of their demands and urged the government to take concrete steps to improve the education system. The CJP asserts that this movement is not for any single individual but addresses issues concerning the future of students, the youth, and coming generations across the country, which is why they were urging people to join the movement and extend their support.