Daughter Of Cancer Patient In Ahmedabad Comes Out With Flying Colours In Matriculation Exam
Sheikh Hifza Mohammad Zubair of FD High School in Maktampura locality did not lose courage even after her father, a tempo driver, underwent two surgeries.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 6:25 PM IST
Ahmedabad: A daughter of a cancer patient struggled against odds to obtain 96.64 percentile and 91 per cent marks in the matriculation exams, the results to which were declared on Wednesday. Sheikh Hifza Mohammad Zubair of FD High School in Maktampura locality did not lose courage even after her father, a tempo driver, underwent two cancer surgeries.
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) announced the Class X results on Wednesday with 83.86 per cent students passing the exam. Several schools in Ahmedabad have reported inspiring stories of students achieving excellent results, highlighting the role of hard work, courage and family struggles.
Hifza disclosed, “My father has studied only till Class IV, He developed cancer due to tobacco consumption and had to undergo two operations. We didn't give up even in those difficult circumstances and I continued to work hard every day." Her result has brought joy to her family. She wants to become a doctor and serve society.
Several students have come out with flying colours in the examination despite various challenges and scarce resources. One of them, Jai Mahmood Shah, has scored 97 per cent marks in Class X with 99.9 percentile. He said, "This result was possible through consistent study, regular practice and discipline. Daily hard work never goes in vain."
Meanwhile, Santara, who also scored 97 per cent, said, "This is the result of my hard work and my family's full support. I want to become a Chartered Accountant."
The passing students will now be vying for admissions in various streams to chalk out the future course of their careers. Their parents are thankful to the school authorities for helping their wards tread on the path of higher education.