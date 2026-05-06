ETV Bharat / bharat

Daughter Of Cancer Patient In Ahmedabad Comes Out With Flying Colours In Matriculation Exam

Ahmedabad: A daughter of a cancer patient struggled against odds to obtain 96.64 percentile and 91 per cent marks in the matriculation exams, the results to which were declared on Wednesday. Sheikh Hifza Mohammad Zubair of FD High School in Maktampura locality did not lose courage even after her father, a tempo driver, underwent two cancer surgeries.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) announced the Class X results on Wednesday with 83.86 per cent students passing the exam. Several schools in Ahmedabad have reported inspiring stories of students achieving excellent results, highlighting the role of hard work, courage and family struggles.

Hifza disclosed, “My father has studied only till Class IV, He developed cancer due to tobacco consumption and had to undergo two operations. We didn't give up even in those difficult circumstances and I continued to work hard every day." Her result has brought joy to her family. She wants to become a doctor and serve society.